World of Outlaws Late Model Series to return to Lincoln Speedway for first time since 2005

For the first time in 15 years, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series will return to Lincoln Speedway.

The show, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20, will be the the second annual Billy Vacek/Huey Wilcoxon Memorial, presented by Viper Motorsports. It will be a $12,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start co-sanctioned show between the World of Outlaws, sponsored by Morton Buildings, and the United Late Model Series.

The last Outlaws late-model race at the Adams County track located in the Pigeon Hills near Abbottstown was Aug. 13, 2005, when Tim McCreadie won on the 3/8th-mile oval.

In last year’s inaugural Vacek Memorial, 2011 World of Outlaws champion Rick Eckert, from York, topped a 39-car field for a $6,000 score at Lincoln. In two weeks, “Scrub” will be among the many expected entries now that the winner's purse has doubled.

Among those expected to invade Lincoln on Aug. 20 are 10 full-time Outlaws, including, Brandon Sheppard, Scott Bloomquist, Boom Briggs, Darrell Lanigan, Ricky Weiss, Cade Dillard, Dennis Erb Jr., Chase Junghans, Ashton Winger and Brent Larson.

Top ULMS stars, such as Max Blair, Chub Frank, Jason Covert, Gregg Satterlee, Wyatt Scott, Doug Eck, David Scott and invader Bobby Pierce are also expected.

With the super late models now off the card at Lincoln on Saturday, Aug. 22, the track has announced that the 358 sprints will be added to that program. The 358 sprints will run a full show, along with the make-up feature from Saturday, Aug. 1. The make-up feature will be the first event of the night for the two-division show, which will also feature the 410 sprints.

Lincoln Speedway provided information for this report.