DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: Danny Dietrich picks up pair of 410 sprint victories over weekend

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Danny Dietrich earned two 410 sprint victories over the weekend.

Dietrich won at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday and at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Dietrich earned nearly $7,700 for his two combined triumphs.

Dietrich's car sat on the scales for post-race inspection when the rains came after he won at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County on Saturday night. Dietrich’s $4,000 win at Lincoln came one night after a $3,680 triumph at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

At Lincoln, Dietrich started eighth in a caution-filled event and worked his way forward. York’s Glenndon Forsythe, and then Dietrich’s older brother, Billy, led in the early going of the 30-lap contest.

It wasn’t until the 23rd lap that Danny Dietrich was able to get by his brother for the lead. He led the rest of the way to score the victory over Billy Dietrich, with Jim Siegel in third. York’s Adam Wilt and Forsythe completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., York’s Chase Dietz, Brandon Rahmer, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter and Hanover's Tim Wagaman.

The rained-out 358 sprint feature at Lincoln will be made up this coming Saturday.

At Williams Grove on Friday, Danny Dietrich started third and took the lead from Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri on the 19th of 25 laps for the victory, his first at the Grove this season but the 25th Grove win of his career.

Brent Marks also got by Marci for second, with Macri, Brock Zearfoss and Lucas Wolfe in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Ryan Smith, Freddie Rahmer, Jason Sowald, Chase Dietz and Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell.

In the 358 sprint feature at the Grove, third-generation driver Derek Locke led flag to flag to secure his first career Grove win. Victory Lane was touching, with father Howie and grandfather Fred joining Derek for photos.

Brett Wanner offered up several challenges, but had to settle for second, with Hanover’s Dylan Norris in third. York’s Jordan Strickler and Scott Fisher completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Jordan Givler, York’s Brett Strickler, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Chad Criswell and Matt Findley.

Kenny Edkin victorious at BAPS: At BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Saturday, Kenny Edkin drove to his sixth overall super-sportsman win of the season before rain halted the rest of the program.

Edkin got the lead on the second of 25 laps and led the rest of the way to best Frankie Herr. Jay Fannasy finished third, with John Edkin and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Russ Mitten, Mike Enders, Steve Fannasy, Matt Ondek and Bobby Hockenberry.

Larson again tops All Stars: The All Star Circuit of Champions tour through Iowa could be summed up in one name — Kyle Larson.

Larson won on Friday at West Burlington and again Saturday at Knoxville to push his consecutive All Star win total to seven, a new record for the series.

Rain: The World of Outlaws' return to Wayne County in Ohio for the first time since the early 1980s was rained out on Saturday.

Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County got hit by rain just before the feature events started. The Port will complete the DREAM feature on Aug. 22.

