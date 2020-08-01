Danny Dietrich grabs lead from Anthony Macri for first Williams Grove sprint win of season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Danny Dietrich took the lead from Anthony Macri on a lap-18 restart and went on to win his first Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint main of the season on Friday night at the Cumberland County oval.

The victory was the 25th of Dietrich’s career at the speedway.

In the 25-lap 358 sprint main, Carlisle’s Derek Locke sped to victory. The win was the third-generation driver’s first-ever win at the facility.

Dietrich triumphed by a margin of 2.616 seconds over Brent Marks. Macri settled for third, followed by Brock Zearfoss and Lucas Wolfe. Sixth through 10th went to Ryan Smith, Freddie Rahmer, Jason Solwold, Chase Dietz and Matt Campbell.

Twin heats went to Ross and Macri.

In the 358 race, Brett Wanner took second and Dylan Norris was third, followed by Jordan Strickler and Scott Fisher. Sixth through 10th went to Jordan Givler, Brett Strickler, Rich Eichelberger, Chad Criswell and Matt Findley.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by Williams Grove Speedway.