David Gravel goes wire to wire to capture $10,000 triumph at Lincoln Speedway

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

David Gravel won the Drydene 40 on Wednesday night at Lincoln Speedway.

Gravel earned $10,000 for his victory.

Brent Marks finished second in the race, followed by Hanover's Logan Schuchart.

For David Gravel, it was a pretty simple concept.

After charging from ninth to third in his second heat race to solidify a second-place starting spot in the 40-lap feature, Gravel said during a pit interview: “If I can’t win from second I should quit.”

Gravel won’t have to quit anytime soon.

The World of Outlaws driver led wire to wire to claim the $10,000 prize in Wednesday night’s Drydene 40 at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County.

Gravel beat Brent Marks to the line by .485 of a second. Hanover's Logan Schuchart finished third, only .407 of a second behind Marks. Lucas Wolfe crossed the line in fourth and Alan Krimes completed the top five.

Brandon Rahmer took sixth, followed by Brian Montieth, York's Chase Dietz, Tim Wagaman and Jim Siegel. Hanover's Jacob Allen was 11th and Lance Dewease was 12th.

Utilizing the Dirt Classic format, points were given for the time-trial finish and two sets of heat races. The first set of heat races were lined up straight up from the time trials.

The first set of heats were won by Montieth, Wolfe and Allen. The heat lineups for the second set of heats were an invert of the first set. The second set of heats were won by Dewease, Dillsburg's Anthony Macri and Dylan Cisney.

After time trials and heats, the top 20 were locked into the 40-lap feature. The remaining cars ran the B-main, with the top four transferring to the main event.

Danny Dietrich won the B-main aind Montieth led the time trials at 13.830 seconds. Thirty cars competed in the time trials.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Lincoln Speedway provided information for this story.