DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: David Gravel takes home $20,000 World of Outlaws win at Williams Grove

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

David Gravel won the World of Outlaws feature at Williams Grove on Saturday.

Gravel earned $20,000 for his victory in the Summer Nationals' feature event.

Friday at Williams Grove, Shane Stewart earned $8,000 for his sprint victory.

Thursday at Lincoln Speedway, Sheldon Haudenschild took home $10,000 for his win.

David Gravel took home the top honors Saturday in the World of Outlaws' Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

Gravel’s flag-to-flag victory in the 30-lap feature was worth $20,000.

Gravel started second and grabbed the lead right at the start. He never looked back, racing to victory over Lance Dewease. Brad Sweet finished third, with Hanover drivers Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen completing the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Brent Marks, Brock Zearfoss, Carson Macedo, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Daryn Pittman.

Friday at Williams Grove, it was Shane Stewart taking the victory in the 25-lap preliminary-day feature. Stewart led all the way in that one for the $8,000 paycheck.

Donny Schatz finished second, with Macri, Pittman and Zearfoss in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Gravel, Sweet, Schuchart, Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild.

The Outlaw swing started Thursday with Lincoln Speedway’s Gettysburg clash in Adams County. Haudenschild led all 35 laps that night to score the $10,000 win for his first victory of the season.

Schuchart finished second with Allen, Gravel and Macedo in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Parker Price-Miller, Schatz, Sweet, Marks and Macri.

Shultz drives to $3,000 win at Selinsgrove: Jason Shultz raced to his first career 410 sprint win Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County.

Shultz collected $3,000 for his win in a race that offered local racers an event without the Outlaws.

Shultz’s win came over Kyle Reinhardt, with Dylan Cisney, Mark Smith and Justin Whittall in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Chase Dietz, Derek Locke, Curt Stroup, Nicole Bower and Kyle Smith.

In the late-model feature, Andy Haus picked up the win over Jeff Rine, with Dylan Yoder, Brett Schadel and Jim Yoder in the top five.

Jake Jones won the roadrunner feature.

Satterlee triumphs at BAPS: Gregg Satterlee is taking a liking to BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

The western Pennsylvania late-model ace scored his second win in as many weeks in Saturday’s Smokey Frye Classic.

Satterlee took the lead from Dover’s Gene Knaub on the third of 40 laps and never looked back. York’s Rick Eckert also got by Knaub to finish second, with Knaub, Wyatt Scott and Dover’s Coleby Frye in the top five.

John Edkin won the super-sportsman feature, taking the lead from Timmie Barrick on the 12th of 25 laps. Matt Ondek finished second, with Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Kenny Edkin and Mike Enders in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Barrick, Tony Jackson, Scott Grace, Luke Deatrick and Dave Hollar.

Manchester’s Patrick McClane won the extreme stock-car feature.

Newberrytown racer victorious at Trailway: Newberrytown’s Jason Covert won Friday’s Junior Eckert Memorial super-late-model race at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Covert claimed the win over Max Blair, with Rick Eckert taking third in the race honoring his father. Ross Robinson and Keny Moreland completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Gary Stuhler, Mike Lupfer, Kyle Lee, Tyler Horst and Devin Hart.

Watt shines in USAC event: The United States Auto Club wingless 360 sprints raced Friday at Georgetown, Delaware, with modified ace Ryan Watt picking up his first sprint win.

Chris Allen, Steve Drevicki, Billy Vaninwegen and Kyle Spence completed the top five.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.