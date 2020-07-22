World of Outlaws' sprint drivers arrive in Pennsylvania and put on memorable show

STEVE HEISER

The World of Outlaws' sprint drivers arrived in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Donny Schatz picked up a $25,000 victory at Lernerville Speedway in Butler County.

The Outlaws will now race at Lincoln on Thursday and at Williams Grove on Friday and Saturday.

Coming to the white flag, the 10-time Outlaws champion was running third behind former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson in second and Brad Sweet in the lead. Five seconds later, Schatz was the leader.

A charge around the outside of Larson off Turn 4 and a slide job underneath Sweet going into Turn 1 propelled Schatz to his seventh Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup victory — his third win of 2020.

Larson finished second, while Sweet settled for third.

With his win at the Butler County track, Schatz is now only three wins away from a milestone 300th career Outlaws win. Schatz currently holds a four-point lead over Sweet in the overall Outlaws standings. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, who finished ninth on Tuesday, is third in the standings, 30 points behind Schatz.

Sheldon Haudenschild took fourth on Tuesday, while David Gravel was fifth. The rest of the top 10 featured Carson Macedo, Jason Sides, Parker Price-Miller, Schuchart and Tim Shaffer. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 25th.

The Outlaws now move to central Pennsylvania for the $10,000-to-win Gettysburg Clash on Thursday at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County. Then, on Friday and Saturday, Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County will play host to the Outlaws for its two-day Summer Nationals. Saturday’s winner will earn $20,000.

