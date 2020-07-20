Ex-NASCAR star Larson wins at Port Royal to finish off big-money weekend in central Pa.

STEVE HEISER

Kyle Larson won an All Star Circuit of Champions race on Sunday night.

The victory came at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

The win came during the second night of the Bob Weikert Memorial event.

Larson is now unbeaten in his last five All Star events and he owns 10 All Star wins this year.

Three races, three wins and $30,000.

In a nutshell, that was the story of Kyle Larson's weekend visit to central Pennsylvania.

The former NASCAR standout continued his phenomenal success in sprint racing on Sunday night with a victory during the second night of the Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway.

Larson earned $10,000 for Sunday's All Star Circuit of Champions triumph, matching the $10,000 he won on Saturday night during the first night of the Weikert event at the Juniata County facility, which was also sponsored by the All Stars.

He earned an extra $5,000 bonus for taking the overall Bob Weikert Memorial championship.

Friday, Larson won an All Star event at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County, earning another $5,000.

Larson is undefeated in his last five All Star tries with 10 total victories in 16 All Star starts. A few weeks back, Larson also claimed the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedway championship.

“We had a string of races where we just missed getting the wins and got beat late," Larson said on the All Star website. "It was starting to stress me out, to be honest, but now we’re winning again. Hopefully we can keep it up, especially with some bigger races coming up.”

Starting sixth on the 30-lap grid, Larson earned the lead by lap 10 and led the rest of the way.

Larson won Sundy's race over Lance Dewease, with Dillsburg's Anthony Macri in third place. Danny Dietrich and Hanover's Jacob Allen completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were David Gravel, Brent Marks, Daryn Pittman, Ryan Smith and Dylan Cisney.

The heat winners were Allen, Marks, Cisney and Steve Buckwalter. Zach Hampton won the C-Main and Brock Zearfoss took the B-Main. Sheldon Haudenschild set fast time 16.278 seconds.

In the limited-late-model event at Port Royal, Marvin Winters took first, followed by Chad Myers, Dillan Stake, Andrew Yoder and Shawn Shoemaker. The rest of the top 10 included Matt Parks, J.R. Toner, Trent Brenneman, Todd Snook and Curt Dunn.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.