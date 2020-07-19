DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: Touring standouts earn big-money wins on central Pennsylvania circuit

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Carson Macedo won the Outlaw Tune-Up on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Kyle Larson won All Star races on both Friday and Saturday evenings.

Macedo earned $10,000 for his win. Larson earned $15,000 for his two victories.

Two touring standouts visited the central Pennsylvania dirt-track circuit this weekend and pocketed some big-money 410 sprint victories.

World of Outlaws competitor Carson Macedo raced to victory in Lincoln Speedway’s 35-lap Outlaw Tune-Up Saturday evening. Macedo, a former All Star winner at Lincoln, collected $10,000 for his second career Lincoln win.

Meanwhile, former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson continued his recent string of phenomenal sprint finishes by capturing All Star triumphs on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway and Saturday at Port Royal Speedway. He earned a combined $15,000 for those victories.

Saturday at Lincoln, Macedo started from the pole position at the Adams County facility and outgunned fellow front-row starter Freddie Rahmer at the green. Macedo led the whole way, but not without pressure. Rahmer challenged several times before getting caught up in a tight battle for second spot.

In the end, it was Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, a local Outlaw regular, who fell just .433 of a second short of Macedo at the checkered flag. Ryan Smith got third in a heated battle, with Rahmer and Daryn Pittman getting fourth and fifth, respectively. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Jacob Allen, York’s Chase Dietz, Lucas Wolfe, Dover’s Alan Krimes and Kasey Kahne.

Russ Mitten led all 20 laps to claim the super-sportsman feature over Kenny Edkin. John Edkin, Frankie Herr and Scott Dellinger completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Todd Leonard, Mike Enders, Chris Meleason, Luke Deatrick and Eric Rutz.

Steve Drevicki won the 20-lap midget feature, taking the lead from Adam Pierson on the second lap. Pierson finished second, followed by Kenny Johnson, Zach Curtis and Steve Craig.

Larson wins twice: Saturday at Port Royal, Larson triumphed during the first night of the Bob Weikert Memorial Weekend, collecting $10,000 for his victory in the 30-lap All Star-sanctioned event at the Juniata County track.

Larson was able to use lapped traffic to pass leader Brent Marks on the 20th lap and went on to the victory, with Marks settling for second. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was third, followed by Logan Wagner and Lance Dewease in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brock Zearfoss, David Gravel, Zeb Wise, Dylan Cisney and A.J. Flick.

Garrett Bard was the 305 sprint winner over Nathan Gramley, Doug Dodson, Ken Duke and Nick Sweigart.

Larson was also the winner in Friday’s Tommy Classic for the All Stars at Williams Grove, taking home $5,000 for his win in that 30-lap event at the Cumberland County speedway.

In that race, Larson passed Macri on the 27th lap for the win, with Macri in second, followed by Kerry Madsen, Gravel and Pittman in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Zearfoss, Danny Dietrich, Macedo, Aaron Reutzel and Rahmer.

Kevin Nouse won his second Grove 358 sprint feature in as many tries. Nouse led all 20 laps to best Doug Hammaker for the win. Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Derek Locke and Tyler Brehm completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Scott Fisher, Steve Owings, Matt Findley, Zach Newlin and Chad Criswell.

Satterlee earns $3,000 for BAPS win: Gregg Satterlee won Saturday’s super-late-model feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Saturday.

The western Pennsylvania ace topped Dan Stone for the $3,000 top prize. Dover’s Coleby Frye finished third, with Kyle Lee and Andy Haus in the top five.

Travis McClelland won the legends feature over Scott Houdeshell, Alex Schmidel, Bill Diehl and Seth Kearchner. Adam Campbell was the limited-stock winner.

Lewisberry driver leads way at Trailway: Lewisberry’s Jake Frye got his first career 305 sprint win on Friday at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Frye scored the win over Doug Dodson, with John Scarborough, Jaremi Hanson and Larry McVey in the top five.

Travis Perry was the legends winner over Bill Diehl, Chris Transeau, Seth Kearchner and Stephen Wurtzer.

Cameron Smith bested the 270cc micro-sprint field, winning over last week’s 358 sprint winner, Tim McClelland. Steven Cox, Brian Marriott and Wyatt Rutz rounded out the top five.

Nick McDaniel was the limited-stock winner and Roland Brown topped the classic cars.

Carberry victorious at Grandview: Adam Carberry took the United Racing Club sprint event at Grandview Speedway in Berks County, taking the win over Paulie Colagiovanni.

Derek Locke, Ryan Taylor and Josh Weller completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Troy Betts, Davie Franek, Matt Tanner, Tyler Ross and Curt Michael.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.