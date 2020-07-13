DIRT-TRACK RACING: Hanover driver continues to excel on World of Outlaws sprint series

STEVE HEISER

Logan Schuchart has become a force to be reckoned with on the World of Outlaws circuit.

The Hanover driver proved that point again on Sunday night when he picked up his fifth Outlaws win of the season in the 30-lap Wabash Clash at the Terre Haute Action Track.

Schuchart earned $10,000 for the 410 sprint triumph and sits in third place in the overall Outlaws standings with 2,880 points, trailing only points leader Brad Sweet (2,932) and Donny Schatz (2,888).

The pole-sitter, Schuchart led from flag to flag to earn his first victory at the half-mile Indiana track. He now owns 21 Outlaws victories overall.

“It was a test the whole time,” the York County driver said on the Outlaws website.“There were so many yellows and reds that it made me think a whole lot every yellow about what the car was doing and whether I was running the right line. You try to look for your guys to give you feedback a little bit. It’s just tough. You never know how far out front you are. We only come here every couple of years, and I think the last time here we finished eighth or something like that. So, big improvement and big testament for our guys.”

Eight cautions, which included two red flags, forced Schuchart to run eight perfect restarts.

“It was a guessing game every restart, whether (the best line on the track) was going away or if I didn’t have my wing speed yet,” Schuchart said on the Outlaws website. “It’s a great race car. Thanks, again, to my guys. We didn’t feel great after the heat race and in qualifying. I felt slow and didn’t know what to change. Sometimes it’s harder on these big racetracks. It can feel straight and smooth but you’re just slow. It’s hard to tell what you need to change. We made the right changes and we’re able to get here in Victory Lane.”

Schatz finished second in the race, followed by Daryn Pittman, Shane Stewart and David Gravel. Hanover's Jacob Allen was sixth, followed by Sheldon Haudenschild, Tim Kaeding, Hunter Schuerenburg and Dominic Scelzi.

Larson wins All Star race, Reutzel takes Ohio Speedweek title: Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson won the final event of Ohio Speeweek on Sunday night at Sharon Speedway.

It was the California driver's third win during Ohio Speedweek and his seventh All Star Circuit of Champions victory this season.

Larson led the final 21 circuits to claim a $6,000 payday in the 30-lap 410 sprint event, eventually holding off a late surge by two-time and defending All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel, who claimed his first-ever Ohio Speedweek crown.

Cory Eliason finished third at Sharon, followed by Dave Blaney and Greg Wilson. Rico Abreu was sixth, followed by Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich. Paul McMahan captured eighth, followed by New Oxford's Gerard McIntyre. Zeb Wise was 10th.

McIntyre finished 10th in the Ohio Speedweek standings. Reutzel leads the All Star overall standings, while Lebanon County's Brock Zearfoss is eighth, Dietrich is ninth and former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart is 10th.

The All Stars next move to Pennsylvania for races Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County and Saturday and Sunday at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.