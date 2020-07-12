DIRT-TRACK RACING: Freddie Rahmer drives to $4,000 triumph at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Freddie Rahmer earned a 410 sprint victory at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night.

Rahmer earned $4,000 for his third 410 sprint win of the season at Lincoln.

Rahmer started Saturday's race in ninth before working forward for the win.

Freddie Rahmer drove to his third Lincoln Speedway win of the season on Saturday evening.

Rahmer’s win in the 30-lap 410 sprint event was worth $4,000 and marked his 14th career win at the Adams County speedway where his father is the career win leader at 169.

Rahmer started the race in ninth position and worked his way forward, with pole-sitter Billy Dietrich taking the lead at the start. It took Rahmer 10 laps to gain the top spot and from there he never looked back.

Rahmer’s win came over Dietrich, with the winner’s brother, Brandon Rahmer, getting third. Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and York’s Chase Dietz completed the top five. Dietz had advanced from the 14th starting slot.

Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Dover’s Alan Krimes, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Jim Siegel and York’s Adam Wilt.

Tyler Ross made an impressive outside move from his fifth starting spot to take the lead on the first lap of the 20-lap 358 sprint feature. He never looked back, leading all 20 laps for the win, his first of the season.

Scott Fisher finished second, with Brett Wanner, Kody Hartlaub (up from the 15th starting spot) and 11th-starter Cody Fletcher in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Todd Rittenhouse Jr., Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Chris Arnold, Dave Brown and Ashley Cappetta.

North Carolina invader Billy Workman Jr. won the 20-lap legends feature. Workman started third and took the lead from second-place finisher Travis McClelland on the fourth lap. Craley’s Bill Diehl finished third, with Scott Houdeshelll and Jeremy Ott in the top five.

Halligan enjoys Port Royal breakthrough: Second-year 410 sprint racer Jeff Halligan got his first Port Royal Speedway win on Saturday evening.

Halligan collected $3,600 for his victory in the 25-lap event at the Juniata County track.

Halligan’s win came over Dylan Cisney, with Brent Marks in third. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Ryan Taylor completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were A.J. Flick, Tyler Reeser, Kody Lehman, Mike Wagner and New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall.

In the late-model championship event at the Port, Gregg Satterlee was the $3,000 winner over Ross Robinson. Kyle Lee, Andy Haus and Colton Flinner were the top five.

Andrew Yoder topped the limited-late models, with Spike Moore, Devin Hart, Donnie Farling and Curt Dunn in the top five.

Buckwalter triumphs at Williams Grove: Steve Buckwalter got his first win of the season in Friday’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Williams Grove Speedway.

Buckwalter led all the way to claim the $4,080 paycheck at the Cumberland County facility.

Buckwalter’s win came over Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, with Kyle Reinhardt, Ryan Smith and Brent Marks in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brian Montieth, Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Lance Dewease.

Macri came back to win the 25-lap 360 sprint feature. Macri’s win came over Buckwalter, with early leader Josh Weller in third. Tyler Ross and Jason Shultz completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Derek Locke, Lucas Wolfe, Paulie Colagiovanni, Adam Carberry and Justin Barger.

Herr victorious at BAPS: Frankie Herr raced to his second super-sportsman win of the season in Saturday’s feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Herr’s win came over Chase Gutshall, with Matt Ondek, Steve Fannasy and Mike Enders in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Bobby Hockenberry, Jay Fannasy, Troy Rhome, Timmie Barrick and Adam Wray.

Daulton Bigler claimed his second win of the season in the limited-late-model feature. Bigler’s win came over Dover’s Chase Billett, with Ben Whitaker, Troy Miller and Wayne Pfiel in the top five.

Brian Walls bested his brother, Will Walls, to win the street-stock feature, and Austin Hogue bested his brother, Andrew Hogue, to win the extreme-stock event.

Kissinger gets big win at Selinsgrove: Ryan Kissinger scored the biggest win of his career in Selinsgrove Speedway’s United Racing Club-sanctioned 360 sprint National Open on Saturday evening.

Kissinger’s victory was worth $5,000 at the Snyder County track.

Early leader Jonathan Preston chased Kissinger to the finish, with Davie Franek, Mark Smith and Adam Carberry in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Derek Locke, Ryan Smith, Paulie Colagiovanni, Jesse Pruchchuck and Austin Bishop.

Ken Duke Jr. scored his third win at his hometown track in the 20-lap 305 sprint feature. Doug Dodson, Devin Adams, Jake Frye and Garrett Bard followed Duke at the finish.

Jared Fulkroad won the limited-late-model feature over Todd Snook, J.R. Toner, Zach Kauffman and Shaun Miller.

McClelland leads way at Trailway: Tim McClelland scored his second career 358 sprint win at Trailway Speedway on Friday evening.

McClelland’s father, Brad, is the all-time win leader at the Adams County speedway.

Hanover’s Dylan Norris finished second, with David Holbrook, Cody Fletcher and York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Phillips, Mason Chaney, Brett Rose, Steve Owings and Nat Tuckey.

HOUSEHOLDER: Kyle Larson emerges as big story during Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek

All Star, Outlaws action: Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson won Friday’s All Star Ohio Speedweek event at Portsmouth on Friday, while Cale Conley was Saturday’s winner in the Lou Blaney Memorial at Sharon. Conley’s wife, Emma, is Lou Blaney’s granddaughter.

Conley’s win came over Cory Eliason, Rico Abreu, Tim Shaffer and Danny Dietrich.

Parker Price Miller won Friday’s World of Outlaws event at Burlington, Iowa. Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet Carson Macedo and Hanover’s Jacob Allen followed. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 10th.

Saturday at Wilmot Wisconsin, David Gravel was the winner over Macedo, Schuchart, Schatz and Daryn Pittman. Allen was 16th.

