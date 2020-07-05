LOCAL DIRT-TRACK RACING: Former NASCAR standout drives away with Pa. Speedweek title

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Kyle Larson is the 2020 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek champion.

The former NASCAR standout won four of the nine Speedweek races.

Larson finished up Speedweek with a win Saturday at Port Royal Speedway.

A California driver is your 2020 Red Robin Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek champion.

Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson completed a dominating nine-races-in-nine-days tour through the area dirt-track circuit with a 30-lap 410 sprint win Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway in the Greg Hodnett Classic. It was his third consecutive Speedweek win.

Larson earned $10,027 for Saturday's win and ended Speedweek with four victories overall. He did not finish worse than sixth in a Speedweek event and won four of the final five events. He finished Speedweek earning more than $57,000, including the Speedweek point fund.

Larson joins Stevie Smith and Hodnett as the only drivers to win at least four events during Speedweek. Smith won five Speedweek events in 2015 and Hodnett won four times in 2003. Hodnett died in a racing accident in September of 2018 at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Danny Dietrich (1,116) finished second in the overall Speedweek standings, 323 points behind Larson (1,439). Ryan Smith was third (1,101), followed by Freddie Rahmer (1,073), Brent Marks (1,059), Rico Abreu (1,056), Brock Zearfoss (928), Lance Dewease (879), Dillsburg's Anthony Macri (864) and Sammy Swindell (831).

Larson’s win Saturday at the Juniata County track came in a hard-fought contest. Logan Wagner led the first nine laps of the race before the third-starting Larson took over the top spot. However, he wasn’t home free. Marks offered up a strong challenge and actually was scored as the leader of lap 13 before Larson regained the top spot for good.

In the end it was Larson over Marks, with Abreu in third. Zearfoss and Dewease completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Logan Wagner, his father, Mike Wagner, Ryan Smith, Kyle Reinhardt, and A.J. Flick.

Marks finished 1.556 seconds behind Larson.

The heat winners were Marks, Reinhardt, Abreu and Larson. Macri set fast time in qualifying at 15.826 seconds. Macri had won four consecutive races at Port Royal before Saturday, but finished 18th on Saturday.

York's Rick Eckert won the 25-lap late-model feature at Port Royal, earning $2,500. Colton Flinner was second, followed by Andy Haus, York Haven's Jason Covert and Dylan Yoder. The rest of the top 10 included Kyle Lee, Nick Dickson, Jim Yoder, Kyle Knapp and Trevor Feathers.

Larson also wins at Grove, Hagerstown: Larson won Friday’s Mitch Smith Memorial Race at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County after another race-long battle. That one was worth $15,000.

Dewease led the first two laps before yielding to Marks, who led until Larson slipped by on the 24th of 30 laps. In the end it was Larson over Dewease, Marks, Abreu and Rahmer. Rounding out the top 10 were Dietrich, Ryan Smith, T.J. Stutts, Dover’s Chad Trout and Lucas Wolfe.

Thursday at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland, Larson led all 30 laps to best Marks, with Swindell, Abreu and Rahmer in the top five. That one was worth $5,000. Rounding out the top 10 were Macri, Ryan Smith, Dietrich, York’s Chase Dietz and Mike Wagner.

OTHER AREA RACING

Wanner triumps at Lincoln: Brett Wanner raced to his first career 358 sprint win on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County.

Wanner bested Lewisberry’s Jordan Givler for the win, with Todd Rittenhouse Jr. in third. Kyle Denmyer and York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s C.J. Tracy, Chad Criswell, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Steve Owings and Kody Hartlaub.

Garrett Bard was the winner of the 305 sprint feature, with Doug Dodson finishing second. Dave Brown, Jaremi Hanson and John Scarborough completed the top five.

Bill Powell won the extreme-stock feature over Dover’s Austin Hogue. Corey Sechrist won the 600cc modified feature.

Mitten victorious at BAPS: Russ Mitten raced to his first win of the season in Saturday’s Firecracker 40 at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Mitten’s win came over Mike Enders, with Frankie Herr in third. Matt Ondek and Timmie Barrick completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Troy Rhome, Luke Deatrick, Jay Fannasy, Steve Fannasy and Bobby Hockenberry.

Troy Miller won the limited-late-model feature, followed by Sean Merkel, Devin Frey, Eric Hohol and D.J. Mease.

Brian Walls got the win in the street-stock feature, with Jasen Geesaman, Michelle Walls, Will Walls and Greg Diehl in the top five.

The legends feature fell to Scott Houdeshell, followed by Stephen Wurtzer and York County drivers Chuck Dell, Michael McClane and Tim O’Sheehan.

Holbrook leads way at Trailway: David Holbrook won Friday’s 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Holbrook’s win came over Steve Owings, with Hanover’s Dylan Norris, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and Joe Trone Jr. in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tim McClelland, Steven Kisamore, York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh, Cody Phillips and Jake Miller.

Sweet earns pair of Outlaws wins: The World of Outlaws raced at Cedar Lake, Wisconsin, over the weekend, with Brad Sweet taking wins on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s race found Sweet the winner over Kerry Madsen, Carson Macedo, David Gravel and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 10th.

Saturday it was Sweet over Gravel, Kraig Kinser, Parker Price Miller and Kerry Madsen. Allen was eighth and Schuchart was 16th after suffering a flat tire.

Henry first in Ohio All Star event: The All Stars kicked off Ohio Speedweek on Friday at Attica, with Cap Henry scoring the win over Buddy Kofoid, Aaron Reutzel, Cale Thomas and Cale Conley.

Saturday at Fremont, Kofoid was the winner over Reutzel, Cole Duncan, Greg Wilson and Josh Baughman.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.