York County driver earns Pa. Speedweek win for fourth consecutive victory at Port Royal

Anthony Macri has won four consecutive 410 sprint races at Port Royal Speedway.

The Dillsburg driver earned a Pa. Sprint Car Speedweek win Wednesday at the Port.

Macri earned $7,000 for the 410 win. He also won a 360 race Wednesday at the Port.

It takes just more than hour to make the tow from Dillsburg to Port Royal.

For Anthony Macri, the drive home from the Juniata County track to his York County home has been quite pleasant recently.

Dillsburg's Macri earned his fourth consecutive 410 sprint win at Port Royal on Wednesday night in a Red Robin Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek event. He earned $7,000 for his first career Speedweek triumph. Macri also won the 25-lap United Racing Club 360 sprint feature on Wednesday at the Port to sweep the night's two events.

Macri started fifth in the 30-lap Speedweek 410 feature and watched as Logan Wagner grabbed the early lead. Wagner held the lead as Macri worked to get by Lance Dewease. Once by Dewease, Macri set his sights on Wagner and was able to gain the lead on the 16th lap.

Macri went on to score the win over Dewease by 0.861 of a second, with Aaron Reutzel in third. Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson and Wagner completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Ryan Smith, Brent Marks, Freddie Rahmer and Brock Zearfoss.

Macri also set quick time in Flight 2 qualifying at 16.495 seconds. Larson led Flight 1 at 16.246. NASCAR driver Christopher Bell, Zearfoss, Wagner and Dewease won the heats. Alan Krimes won the B-main.

There have now been five different winners in six Speedweek events. Dietrich owns two Speedweek wins, followed by one each for Macri, Dewease, Larson and Rico Abreu. Speedweek features nine races in nine days.

Larson leads the overall Speedweek point standings with 908 points, followed by Dietrich at 861, Rahmer at 771, Smith at 752, Zearfoss at 654, Abreu at 636, Marks at 632, Macri at 600, Dewease at 588 and Lucas Wolfe at 514.

Speedweek moves south of the border to Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland on Thursday night for the $5,000-to-win Johnny Grum Memorial, before moving to Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County on Friday for the Mitch Smith Memorial. The Grove event is the highest-paying event of Speedweek, offering $15,000 to the winner. Speedweek finishes up Saturday night at Port Royal for a $10,027-to-win Greg Hodnett Tribute event. After the Port event on Saturday, the 2020 Speedweek champion will be crowned.

In the URC event on Wednesday at the Port, Macri was followed across the finish line by Dallas Schott in second. Jonathan Preston was third, followed by Derek Locke and Josh Weller. The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Steve Buckwalter, Ryan Kissinger, Adam Carberry, Chad Layton and Tyler Ross.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.