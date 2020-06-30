Rico Abreu earns $7,000 for Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek triumph at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Rico Abreu won Monday night's sprint race at Lincoln Speedway.

It was the fourth program during Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

Abreu earned $7,000 for his flag-to-flag victory at the Adams County facility.

Popular racer Rico Abreu captured his first victory of the 2020 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek on Monday evening at Lincoln Speedway.

The California driver had one previous Speedweek win a few years ago at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County. Abreu earned $7,000 for his flag-to-flag victory Monday at the Pigeon Hills oval in Adams County.

Abreu started from the pole position and led all 30 laps, with All Star champion Aaron Reutzel in close pursuit the whole way. Reutzel took second, 1.995 seconds behind Abreu.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell won a spirited battle with former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson for third spot. Brent Marks and Ryan Smith got by Larson late in the going for fourth and fifth. Larson ended the race in sixth place, with Danny Dietrich, 21st-starter Freddie Rahmer, Cory Eliason and Hanover's Tim Wagaman in the top 10.

Heat winners were Larson, Bell, Smith and Lucas Wolfe. Rahmer was the hard charger after qualifying through the B-main.

There have now been three winners in four nights of racing in Speedweek. In addition to Abreu, Danny Dietrich won twice (at Lincoln on Saturday and at Selinsgrove on Sunday) and Lance Dewease won once (at Williams Grove on Friday).

Speedweek, which features nine programs in nine nights, moves to Grandview Speedway in Berks County on Tuesday for a $10,000-to-win sprint event. Grandview’s modifieds are also on that program.

