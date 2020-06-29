Gettysburg driver wins at Selinsgrove Speedway to pick up his second Pa. Speedweek victory

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Danny Dietrich won Sunday evening at Selinsgrove Speedway.

It was the second straight Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek win for Dietrich.

The Gettysburg driver earned $5,000 for the win at the Snyder County track.

Danny Dietrich scored his second win of the 2020 Red Robin Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek on Sunday evening at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The Gettysburg driver earned $5,000 for his second victory in as many nights.

The Adams County standout started on the pole position at the Snyder County track, but didn't have an easy time on his way to the win. He took the early lead in the 30-lap nonstop feature, but had fellow front-row-starter Rico Abreu right with him in the early laps. The pair raced wheel to wheel on several occasions before Abreu took over the top spot on the 13th lap.

The battle continued and Dietrich went back on top for good on the 16th circuit. From that point, Dietrich eased away. Abreu then had to contend with childhood buddy Kyle Larson over the closing laps. Larson is a former NASCAR standout who has excelled in 410 sprint racing since losing his NASCAR ride.

In the end it was Dietrich over Abreu, Larson, Dillsburg's Anthony Macri and Brock Zearfoss. Rounding out the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Brent Marks, Ryan Smith, Blane Heimbach and Logan Wagner.

In the PASS 305 sprint feature, Nick Sweigart scored his first Selinsgrove win over Kassidy Kreitz, with Ken Duke in third.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.