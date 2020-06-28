DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: Dietrich, Dewease win first two Pa. Sprint Car Speedweek events

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek started on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.

Lance Dewease won the Speedweek opener, earning $5,000.

Danny Dietrich won Saturday at Lincoln Speedway, earning $9,200.

Danny Dietrich pulled out a thriller on Saturday evening to win the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Race at Lincoln Speedway during Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

Dietrich earned every penny of his $9,200 winner’s prize in the 30-lap feature event at the Adams County track. The nonstop feature ran in 8 minutes, 12.171 seconds.

With 51 cars pitside, it was tough just making the feature event for the second night of Speedweek, but Dietrich was up to the task. Dietrich lined up third for the start, but in front of him were Freddie Rahmer, who had won the two previous Lincoln features, and former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson, who is on a streak of nearly 20 top-two finishes in 410 sprint action. Alongside Dietrich was Friday’s Williams Grove winner, Lance Dewease. Those four drivers would figure into the whole race.

Rahmer got the jump on Larson at the start, but Larson had the lead by the end of the first lap. While Rahmer, Dewease and Dietrich battled for second place, Larson set the pace. First Dewease and then Dietrich would get by Rahmer. Dewease threw several moves at Larson for the lead while dicing through lapped traffic. Then it was Dietrich’s turn after getting by Dewease. It wasn’t until the 28th lap that Dietrich was able to make a move pay off and grab the lead.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Dietrich went on to the victory, with Larson, Dewease and Rahmer in tow. Rico Abreu completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brock Zearfoss, Brent Marks, Ryan Smith, Lucas Wolfe and Alan Krimes.

The Legends feature saw Seth Kearchner take his first win over Craley’s Bill Diehl. Aaron Updegraff, Alex Robinson and Jeremy Hahn completed the first five.

Dewease triumphs at Grove: Dewease opened Speedweek with his 29th win in the series, leaving him just one win shy of series leader Fred Rahmer. That win over a field of 38 racers was worth $5,000.

Brian Montieth got the early lead in the 25-lap event at the Cumberland County facility, with Dewease close on his bumper. It took until the 10th lap for Dewease to get by, and his lead increased when Montieth dropped from competition on the 17th lap. With no caution flags after the ninth lap, Dewease appeared to have clear sailing, but Larson was up in the seat and tracked down the leader. He got alongside Dewease, but lost momentum and fell to .931 of a second behind at the finish. Rahmer was third, followed by Dietrich and Ryan Smith. Rounding out the top 10 were Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Marks, Wolfe, Jeff Halligan and Zearfoss.

Kevin Nouse won the 358 sprint feature over Derek Locke, with Russell Hammaker, Kyle Denmyer and Wellsville’s Chris Frank in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Foster, Cody Fletcher, Scott Fisher, Matt Findley and Brett Wanner.

Hanover driver excels with Outlaws: Hanover’s Logan Schuchart scored wins Friday and Saturday at Jackson, Minnesota, with the World of Outlaws. Schuchart’s Saturday win in the Jackson Nationals was worth $30,000.

Friday’s race saw Schuchart the winner over Daryn Pittman, Brad Sweet, Parker Price Miller and Donny Schatz. Schuchart’s uncle Jacob Allen, also of Hanover, finshed ninth.

Saturday Schuchart swapped the lead numerous times with Pittman, Sweet and Sheldon Haudenschild. Officially the lead changed hands six time, but it was actually many more. In the end it was Schuchart over Sweet Pittman, Haudenschild and David Gravel. Allen was 13th.

Kenny Edkin victorious at BAPS: Kenny Edkin was back in victory lane Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway for his fifth win in six tries this season.

Edkin’s win at the northern York County speedway came over Russ Mitten in the 25-lap super-sportsman feature. Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger and Steve Fannasy were in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Ondek, Jay Fannasy, John Edkin, Cnhris Meleason and Mike Enders.

Daulton Bigler won the limited-late-model feature over Dover’s Chase Billet. Troy Miller, Ben Whitaker and Alan Sagi completed the top five.

John Walp won the PASS 305 sprint feature over Ken Duke, Doug Dodson, York Haven’s Dave Grube and Landon Price.

Will Walls was the street-stock winner over Eric Tripp, Greg Diehl, Brandon Wanner and Sam Leonard Jr.

Mark Smith takes Kramer Cup at Selinsgrove: Mark Smith won the Kramer Cup for 360 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday.

The win was Smith’s 12th of the season, but first in the area. Derek Locke finished second, with Jason Shultz, Adam Carberry and Chad Layton in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Josh Weller, Ryan Kissinger, Dallas Schott, Joe Kata III and Davie Franek.

Jeff Rine took the late-model win and Jake Jones was the pro-stock winner.

Billy Brian Jr. leads way at Trailway: Billy Brian Jr won the wingless super-sportsman feature at Trailway Speedway in Adams County on Friday.

Brian’s win came over Joey Biasi, Derek Sheaffer, Kevin Gutshall and John Stehman.

Emory, Walls first at Hagerstown: Dual features for the late-model sportsmen at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland on Saturday fell to Tyler Emory and Garrett Walls.

The crate late-model event went to Devin Brannon, while Jamey Swank was the pure-stock winner and Kevin Boyer won the hobby-stock event.

Reutzel tops All Stars: The All Stars raced in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, on Saturday, with Aaron Reutzel the winner over Cory Eliason, Paul McMahan, Tony Stewart and Sye Lynch.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.