Lance Dewease, shown here in a file photo, is aiming for his fourth Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek championship. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY SKELLY/LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

With the uncertain times, it was an open question for quite a while if the world-renowned Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek would be held this year.

Well, barring any stunning developments, it will be held, and it will be bigger and better than ever. With the sponsorship from Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Speedweek is alive and thriving.

The uncertain times have even added a race to this week’s schedule before the official start of Speedweek. The All Star Circuit of Champions will venture into the area on Wednesday (June 24) for a race at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County. The Keith Kauffman Classic at the Port has $6,000 on the line for the winner.

Speedweek will officially start Friday evening (June 26) at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County. Williams Grove hasn't held a racing program since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grove was scheduled to race last Friday, but got rained out.

This year’s Speedweek offers winners' shares totaling $73,200, so for 11 days starting on Wednesday, the area will offer sprint winners nearly $80,000. As I mentioned last week, the Speedweek purses have been beefed up down the line, so there is a lot of money on the line in the next couple of weeks.

The start of Speedweek at Williams Grove will mark the 206th Speedweek show in what will be the 30th year of Speedweek competition. It's the start of nine Speedweek races in nine days. Fred Rahmer, who retired at the end of the 2013 season, still leads all drivers with 30 wins and 13 titles in Speedweek competition.

Lance Dewease, who is still racing on a limited schedule, could well equal or better Rahmer’s win mark this year. He has won 28 Speedweek races. Dewease is a three-time Speedweek champion.

The late Greg Hodnett won 26 Speedweek races and five titles.

Lucas Wolfe (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCASWOLFE.COM)

Last year’s champion, Lucas Wolfe, has four Speedweek titles. Single Speedweek titles have gone to Danny Dietrich, Keith Kauffman and the father-son duo of Steve and Stevie Smith.

In the win department, Stevie Smith has 11 Speedweek wins, followed by Dietrich at nine, Donnie Kreitz Jr. and Kauffman at eight, Cris Eash at six and Wolfe, Billy Pauch, Todd Shaffer, Steve Smith and Brian Montieth at five. Tied with four each are Doug Esh, Tyler Walker Daryn Pittman and Kyle Larson. Jeff Sheppard and Alan Krimes have three wins each. Freddie Rahmer, Trey Starks, Mark Smith, Chad Kemenah, Sean Michael and Billy Brian Jr. have two wins each. There are 20 drivers with single wins, including new winners in 2019, Christopher Bell, Dylan Cisney and Chad Trout.

Looking at the upcoming Speedweek schedule, Williams Grove will offer $5,000 to win on Friday (June 26). Last year’s Williams Grove opener went to Dewease. The 358 sprints and fireworks will be a part of the show at the Grove.

Saturday’s race (June 27) at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County will be the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial. With extra sponsorship from Goofy’s Eatery and Spirits, Saturday’s race will offer the winner $9,200, in honor of car No. 92 of the Gobrecht family. The legends cars will be on the slate at Lincoln as well. Dover’s Chad Trout won this race last year.

Sunday (June 28), Speedweek moves on to Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County for the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial. The standard Speedweek payout of $5,000 awaits the winner. Last year, Dylan Cisney won at Selinsgrove. The 305 sprints join the action.

It’s back to Lincoln on Monday (June 29) for a sprint-only show that offers $7,000 to the winner. Last year’s race went to track champion Brian Montieth.

It’s Thunder on the Hill at Grandview Speedway in Berks County for Tuesday (June 30) of Speedweek. It pays $10,000 to the winner. Last year it was NASCAR star Christopher Bell in victory lane. The Grandview modifieds also race.

Wednesday (July 1) is Port Royal Speedway's first Speedweek race of the week. The race at the Juniata County track offers another $7,000 payday to the winner. The 360 sprints will also compete. Last year, Dewease won the Port’s Wednesday show.

Speedweek goes “South of the Border" on Thursday (July 2) for the Johnny Grum Memorial at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland. This is another sprints-only show, with the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing’s vintage cars on hand for a moving exhibition. Hagerstown offers $5,000 to the winner, which was Freddie Rahmer last year.

It’s back to Williams Grove on Friday (July 3) for the $15,000-to-win Mitch Smith Memorial. There will be fireworks as well. This race was rained out during Speedweek last year.

Speedweek wraps up on its second Saturday (July 4) at Port Royal for the Greg Hodnett Tribute race. It pays $10,000 to the winner and will see the Speedweek champion crowned. Last year, Lucas Wolfe won the race and the title. The super late models will also compete.

Other races this weekend: Friday (June 26) will see Trailway Speedway in Adams County and Clinton County in action. The 358 sprints headline at Trailway, while the 305 sprints get top billing at Clinton County.

Saturday action (June 27) at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County will include the super sportsmen, limited-late models, street stocks and extreme stocks.

Selinsgrove has the Kramer Cup for the 360 sprints on Saturday. The race honors the memory of Kramer Williamson. The super late models and roadrunners also compete.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Freddie Rahmer (3) 374

2. Lance Dewease (2) 235

3. Brian Montieth (1) 209

4. Danny Dietrich (1) 205

5. Dylan Cisney (2) 183

6. Anthony Macri (2) 172

7. Brandon Rahmer (1) 170

8. Logan Wagner 148

9. Lucas Wolfe 146

10. Ryan Smith 134