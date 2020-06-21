CLOSE Kyle Reinhardt won the 410 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday one day after he raced with the World of Outlaws in Missouri. York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer is shown after winning Saturday's 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night. It was his second 410 win in two weeks at Lincoln. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

Freddie Rahmer made it two wins in a row at Lincoln Speedway in an exciting 30-lap 410 sprint feature Saturday evening.

Rahmer’s 13th career Lincoln win, and his third overall win in the past two weeks, was worth $4,000.

Rahmer started 13th for the feature, and as he was working his way forward, the pole-sitter, rookie Brent Shearer, led the first half of the race before yielding to third-place starter Bradley Howard of York. Howard was at the front of a tight seven-car battle for the lead.

Rahmer was able to clear his challengers and got by Howard for the lead on the 23rd lap. The race, however, wasn’t over. Defending track champion Brian Montieth came from the 23rd starting position to challenge Rahmer on the final lap, falling just .334 of a second short at the finish line.

Danny Dietrich, who started 17th, finished third, followed by Howard and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Brandon Rahmer, Alan Krimes, York’s Adam Wilt, Jim Siegel and York’s Chase Dietz.

Alan Sagi, above, reached a personal milestone with his win in the 20-lap feature for the limited-late models at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night. Sagi’s win now gives him victories in each of the last five decades. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

Alan Sagi reached a personal milestone with his win in the 20-lap feature for the limited-late models. Sagi’s win now gives him victories in each of the last five decades. Sagi started third and took the top spot from second-place finisher Chad Earnst on the 14th lap. Craig Wagaman finished third, followed by Kurt Zimmerman and D.J. Mease.

Will Walls is shown after winning the 20-lap, street-stock feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night. Walls earned his win by inches. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

Not to be outdone by the previous features, the 20-lap, street-stock feature ended in a near photo finish. Will Walls was scored as the winner by inches. For much of the race, Ryan Smith and Greg Diehl raced side by side for the lead, but in the end, Walls edged alongside Smith off the final turn to claim the win.

Smith, Diehl, Jasen Geesaman and Michelle Walls completed the top five.

OTHER LOCAL

DIRT RACING

Dillsburg's Macri does it again at Port Royal: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri kept the Saturday night theme alive by picking up his second win in a row at Port Royal Speedway.

Macri drove to the $3,600 win over Dylan Cisney in the 25-lap event.

Justin Whittall finished third, with T.J. Stutts and Logan Wagner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Wagner, A.J. Flick, New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall, Tyler Reeser and Brock Zearfoss.

Nick Sweigart won the 305 sprint feature over Garrett Bard, York Haven’s Dave Grube, Larry McVey and Derek Hauck.

Herr triumphs at BAPS: Frankie Herr became the first driver this season to best Kenny Edkin in super-sportsman competition, and in the process, picked up extra bounty money.

Herr’s win in the 25-lap feature at BAPS Motor Speedway was also his 88th career win in the class and moved him into a second-place tie all-time with Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger.

Herr’s win came over Edkin, who started 15th. Russ Mitten finished third, with Mike Enders and John Edkin in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Steve Fannasy, Luke Deatrick, Garrett Williamson and Brogue’s Tyler Wolford.

Manchester’s Patrick McClane won the extreme stock-car feature and Chris Anderson was the limited-stock winner.

Rine takes home $4,000 for Selinsgrove win: Jeff Rine raced to his record sixth Selinsgrove Speedway Late Model National Open victory on Saturday.

Rine’s win was his 110th at the track and was worth $4000.

Rine led every lap, but had plenty of company at the front. First, Gregg Satterlee and later York’s Rick Eckert challenged for the lead, but in the end it was Rine over Eckert, Satterlee, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert and Andy Haus. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Yoder, Dover’s Coleby Frye, Bryan Bernheisel, Jim Yoder and Dover’s Gene Knaub.

Andrew Yoder was the limited-late-model winner and Brad Mitch topped the roadrunners.

Shatzer first at Hagerstown: Dylan Shatzer was making only his second start ever at his hometown track, but that didn’t keep him from racing to victory in the 305 sprint feature at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday.

Shatzer’s win came over Jerald Harris, with Scott Lutz, Donny Hendershot and Brad Mellott in the top five.

Veteran late-model driver Marvin Winters returned to his old stomping grounds in a borrowed car and won the late-model-sportsman feature over Justin Weaver, his car owner Barry Williams, Rodney Walls and Donnie Farling.

Devin Brannon gave his father Allen Brannon an early Father’s Day “gift” by besting him to win the crate late-model feature. Tyler Bare finished third.

Jamey Swank won the pure-stock feature and Jonathan Riley was the hobby-stock winner.

Stillwaggon victorious at Big Diamond: The United Racing Club 360 sprints opened their season on Friday at the Big Diamond Raceway with Robbie Stillwaggon taking the win over Curt Michael.

Josh Weller, Dallas Schott and Troy Betts completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, Chad Layton, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Adam Carberry and Lewisberry’s Brian Carber.

Saturday’s URC event in Delaware was rained out.

Short, Macedo capture Outlaws wins: The World of Outlaws sprint cars had a two-day show in Haubstadt, Indiana, over the weekend.

Friday's race was a career first for Carson Short, who bested Sheldon Haudenschild, David Gravel, Carson Macedo and Brad Sweet. Hanover drivers Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart were 17th and 18th, respectively.

Saturday at Haubstadt, Macedo took the win over Sweet, Ian Madsen, Daryn Pittman and Schuchart. Allen was 13th.

Rain on Friday: Both Williams Grove and Trailway speedways were rained out on Friday night.

