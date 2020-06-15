Anthony Macri (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ANTHONYMACRI7 ON TWITTER)

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri made the long tow back from Saturday’s World of Outlaws race in Knoxville, Iowa, pay off with a $5,000 flag-to-flag victory in 410 sprint action at Port Royal Speedway on Sunday evening.

Macri’s victory at the Juniata County track was the first of the season for the York County driver.

Defending tack champion Logan Wagner finished second in the 25-lap event, while Brent Marks, who also raced at Knoxville, made a late-race pass of Lance Dewease for third. Dewease and Mike Wagner completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Ryan Smith, A.J. Flick Freddie Rahmer, T.J. Stutts and Dylan Cisney. Rahmer was coming off consecutive wins on Friday at Selinsgrove Speedway and Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.