Freddie Rahmer is shown after winning Saturday night's 410 sprint race at Lincoln Speedway (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

It was a triumphant weekend for Freddie Rahmer

Rahmer earned two 410 sprint victories, getting his second win of the weekend on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

Rahmer drove to the $5,000 victory in the Brandon Little Memorial on Fallen Firefighters Night at the Adams County speedway.

After a series of two heats each with passing points, Rahmer lined up on the pole for the feature and led all 33 laps to score the win. It was Rahmer’s 12th career win at the track where his father is the career win leader.

Defending track champion Brian Montieth finished second after starting fourth, with York’s Chase Dietz in third. Ryan Smith was the race’s hard-charger winner, moving from 15th to finish fourth. No. 12-starter Alan Krimes was fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter; the winner’s brother, Brandon Rahmer; Tyler Ross; Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody; and Manchester’s Trey Hivner.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint feature, Scott Fisher wrapped up a night of double duty in victory lane. Fisher, who raced in both classes, started second and outgunned York’s Brett Strickler at the start. He then had to fend off numerous challenges from second-place finisher Doug Hammaker.

Todd Rittenhouse Jr. finished third after winning the previous two weeks. Strickler and Cody Fletcher completed the top five. Rounding out the first 10 were Matt Findley, Ashley Cappetta, Zachary Cool, Hayden Miller and York’s Dylan Orwig.

Rahmer also wins at Selinsgrove: Rahmer’s first win of the weekend came on Friday evening at Selinsgrove Speedway, where he collected $4,000 for his first career win at the Snyder County track.

Again, Rahmer used a passing-points format to start from the pole position and led all 25 laps to score the victory.

Previous Selinsgrove winner Kyle Reinhardt finished second, with Jeff Halligan in third. Brian Montieth won a spirited duel with Blane Heimbach to garner fourth, with Heimbach, Justin Barger, Lucas Wolfe, Spring Grove transplant Cale Thomas, York’s Chase Dietz and Ryan Smith in the top 10.

Andrew Yoder won Friday’s limited-late-model feature over Shaun Miller, Kevin Probst, Jared Folkrode and Devin Hart in the top five. Stinestown’s Tommy Slanker was sixth.

Saturday, Kenny Edkin kept his perfect season alive by leading every lap to win the super-sportsman feature. The race marked the first time the sportsmen raced at Selinsgrove since 2015. Chase Gutshall finished second, followed by Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Mike Enders and Frankie Herr in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were the winner's brother, John Edkin; Jay Fannasy; Brouge’s Tyler Wolford; Steve Fannasy; and Dave Holler.

Brett Schadel won the super-late-model race, followed by Dover’s Coleby Frye, Jeff Rine, Hayes Mattern and Jim Yoder. Will Brunson was the roadrunner winner.

Mike Wagner victorious at Port Royal: Port Royal Speedway made its return to racing Saturday with Mike Wagner scoring his first 410 sprint win in several years.

The former multi-time track champion collected $5,000 for his flag-to-flag victory at the Juniata County speedway. Jeff Halligan continued his good weekend with a second-place finish ahead of T.J. Stutts, Lance Dewease and Paulie Colagiovanni in the top five. Completing the top 10 at the Port Saturday were New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall, Ryan Taylor, Jared Esh, Dylan Cisney and the winner’s son, defending track champion Logan Wagner.

Western Pennsylvania driver Greg Satterlee bested York’s Rick Eckert to win the super-late-model feature, with Trevor Feathers, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert and Marvin Winters in the top five.

Andrew Yoder kept “Yoder Nation” happy with his second limited-late-model win of the weekend.

Quade tops sportsmen at Hagerstown: Derick Quade got his first Hagerstown late-model-sportsman win in Saturday evening’s feature at the Maryland track.

Quade bested Scott Palmer, James Lichliter, Dan Zechman and Taylor Farling for the win.

Michael Altobelli bested Ray Kable Jr. to win the mid-Atlantic modified feature, with Brad Kling in third. Twin events for the pure stocks fell to Jeremy Tinsman and Wayne Hawbacker, while a similar format for the hobby stocks found Brady Daniels and Craig Kline in victory lane.

Owings leads way at Trailway: Steve Owings raced to victory in the Trailway Speedway 358 sprint opener Friday.

Owings topped Mike Bittinger for the win at the Adams County track, with Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Wyatt Hinkle and York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kody Hartlaub, Cody Fletcher, David Holbrook, Dave Brown and Wellsville’s Chris Frank.

Jeremy Ott won the legends feature over Scott Houdeshell, Travis Perry, Chris Transeau and Craley’s Bill Diehl.

Jesse Snyder was the 600cc micro-sprint winner and Roy Denike won the scramble-car feature.

Edkin first at BAPS: Kenny Edkin pulled off some late-race heroics to win Thursday’s super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Edkin, who started 17th, used a last-lap restart to move from third to first for his third consecutive BAPS win. Russ Mitten finished second, with Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Billy Brian Jr. and Matt Ondek in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Luke Deatrick; Chase Gutshall, who led much of the way until the fateful last lap; Frankie Herr; Brouge’s Tyler Wolford; and John Edkin.

In the companion 358 sprint event, Doug Hammaker outclassed the field for a dominating victory. Wayatt Hinkle, Scott Fisher, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Zach Newlin completed the top five. Rounding out the first 10 were Tyler Ross, Kevin Nouse, Russell Hammaker, Wellsville’s Chris Frank and Cody Fletcher.

Larson stays on roll: The World of Outlaws' two-day 410 sprint show at the famed Knoxville, Iowa, speed plant ended the same way on both Friday and Saturday evenings.

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Larson won his fourth and fifth consecutive sprint races in the Outlaw shows there. Friday, Larson was trailed by Donny Schatz, David Gravel, Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart finished 13th after engine problems in time trials placed him at the back of the field. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 18th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 23rd.

Larson’s Saturday win came over Brad Sweet, Schuchart, Macedo and Haudenschild. Macri was 15th and Allen was 21st.

Area drivers shine in All Star events: The All Star circuit continued its sweep through the Midwest with stops in Oklahoma and Texas during the week.

Larson won on Wednesday at the Devil's Bowl in Texas, with local racer Brock Zearfoss taking Thursday’s event at Southern Oklahoma Speedway. Danny Dietrich was second that night, with Dominic Scelzi, Cory Eliason and Justin Sanders next in line.

Friday at Wichita Falls, Texas, Dietrich won over Eliason, Zearfoss, Roger Crockett and Scelzi.

Saturday, Aaron Reutzel won at Lone Star in Texas over Eliason, Scelzi, Sanders and Zearfoss. Dietrich was 12th.

