Brock Zearfoss (Photo: .)

Two central Pennsylvania drivers excelled on Thursday night during All Star Circuit of Champions action in Oklahoma.

For the first time in 2020, and for the fourth time in his career, the "Jonestown Jet," Brock Zearfoss, is an All Star main-event winner, this time reigning supreme in a 30-lap event at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore.

Utilizing the outside-pole position, the Lebanon County racer took command for the first time on lap 15 and never looked back, zinging his preferred line around the very topside of the speedway for a $5,000 top prize.

Zearfoss was forced to overcome a mechanical malfunction during qualifying time trials at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Texas on Wednesday before finishing eighth during main-event action. Just 24 hours later, Zearfoss was standing in victory lane.

“This just goes to show how (b---a--) my team is. They never stop digging," Zearfoss said on the All Star website. "Even after getting banged up yesterday during qualifying, they had the spare car down before they even towed me off the track. A lot of other teams helped us get ready for that heat race. It was nice to salvage the night for an eighth-place finish, but this feels a lot better.”

Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich powered home second after starting eighth on the grid, followed by Dominic Scelzi, Cory Eliason and an 11th-starting Justin Sanders.

The rest of the top 10 included Justin Peck, Paul McMahan, Zeb Wise, Aaron Reutzel and Greg Wilson.

In the season-long All Star point standings, Reutzel leads the way at 1,170, followed by Eliason (1,138), Dietrich (1,132) and Zearfoss (1,120).

Edkin, Hammaker win at BAPS: BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County held a Thursday night program and Kenny Edkin and Doug Hammaker came away winners.

Edkin beat a 21-car field to take the super-sportsman triumph. Russ Mitten was second, followed by Scott Dellinger, Billy Brian Jr. and Matt Ondek. The rest of the top 10 included Luke Deatrick, Chase Gutshall, Frankie Herr, Tyler Wolford and John Edkin.

Hammaker topped a 16-car 358 sprint field, followed by Wyatt Hinkle, Scott Fisher, Dylan Norris and Zach Newlin. The rest of the top 10 included Tyler Ross, Kevin Nouse, Russell Hammaker, Chris Frank and Cody Fletcher.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.