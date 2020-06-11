Kyle Larson (Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP)

Kyle Larson is on a serious roll.

The former NASCAR standout won his third consecutive sprint race on the All Star Circuit of Champions Series on Wednesday night. Each of those wins came at a different track in a different state. This time, Larson won at Devil's Bowl Speedway in Texas. That followed wins on Sunday in Kansas and Monday in Oklahoma.

Since losing his Cup Series ride with Chip Ganassi Racing after uttering a racial slur in an iRacing event in April, Larson has won four sprint races in less than two weeks. That also includes a World of Outlaws sprint win on May 29.

Larson now owns 13 All Star victories, with Wednesday's win being the first in Texas.

Another former NASCAR driver, Kasey Kahne, took second, while Scott Bogucki was third, followed by Cory Eliason and Aaron Reutzel. The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Sam Hafertepe Jr., Paul McMahan, Lebanon County's Brock Zearfoss, Justin Peck and Josh Baughman. Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich was 11th. Former NASCAR champ Tony Stewart was 14th.

Reutzel leads the season-long All Star point list at 1,038, followed by Eliason (996), Dietrich (986), Zeb Wise (972) and Zearfoss (970).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.