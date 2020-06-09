The sprint cars will be back in action this weekend at Port Royal Speedway. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY)

Two more central Pennsylvania dirt tracks plan to roar back into racing action this weekend.

Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County is set to end a hiatus of nearly three months with programs set for Saturday and Sunday.

Trailway Speedway in Adams County is planning its season opener for Friday.

The Port Royal and Trailway shows are just part of the busiest four-day stretch of the regional dirt-track season. Also planning shows this week are Selinsgrove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, BAPS Motor Speedway and Hagerstown Speedway.

Port Royal decided to reopen after the recent announcement that Juniata County would move into the green phase of the state’s COVID-19 recovery program on Friday.

Saturday, Port Royal will have a three-division show featuring the 410 sprints, super-late models and the limited-late models. The sprints will race for $4,000 to win, while the super-late models will race for $2,500 to win. Action starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday’s event will again feature the 410 sprints, along with the season debut of the 305 sprints. The 410 winner will earn $5,000. The sprint event will feature time trials and will utilize the Pennsylvania Speedweek format. Action starts at 6 p.m.

Trailway, meanwhile, has a Friday program featuring the 358 sprints, legends, 600cc micro sprints and the scramble cars. Racing starts at 7:45 p.m.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County will open this week’s action on Thursday with a program featuring the 358 sprints and super sportsmen. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Speedway in Adams County will hold its Fallen Firefighters Night in memory of Brandon Little starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of the 410 sprint event will earn $5,000. The 358 sprints will also be on hand.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County will have two programs this weekend. Friday, the show will feature the 410 sprints and limited-late models. The sprint winner earns $4,000. Action starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Selinsgrove will feature a 7 p.m. start for a program featuring the super-late models, super sportsmen and roadrunners. The super-late-model winner will earn $2,500.

Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland has a Saturday show for the late-model sportsmen, hobby stocks, pure stocks and modifieds, starting at 7 p.m. It will be Hagerstown’s third consecutive weekend of racing action.

Finally, a tentative schedule has been released for Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek. It starts Friday, June 26, at Williams Grove. That is the first of nine programs in nine days. Williams Grove, in Cumberland County, has not held a racing program since mid-March.

The rest of the tentative Speedweek schedule is: Saturday, June 27, at Lincoln; Sunday, June 28, at Selinsgrove; Monday, June 29, at Lincoln; Tuesday, June 30, at Gravdview; Wednesday, July 1, at Port Royal; Thursday, July 2, at Hagerstown; Friday, July 3, at Williams Grove; and Saturday, July 4, at Port Royal.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.