Kyle Larson may have lost his NASCAR Cup Series ride, but that doesn't mean the California racer is no longer thriving as a driver.

Larson has returned to competing in the sprints — a form of racing that he's long enjoyed.

Monday, he won for the second time in two nights on the All Star Circuit of Champions, finishing first at Lawton Speedway in Oklahoma. Sunday, he won an All Star race at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas.

Larson has now won three sprint races in less than three weeks since losing his NASCAR Cup Series ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for uttering a racial slur during an iRacing event in April. He also won a World of Outlaws sprint race on May 23 in Missouri.

Larson earned $5,000 for Monday's win in Oklahoma. It was his third All Star victory of the season. He also won an All Star event in Florida in February.

Aaron Reutzel led the first 12 laps on Monday before Larson passed him for the lead. Larson led the rest of the way in the 40-lap A-Main.

Good night for Dietrich: A central Pennsylvania driver also enjoyed a good night on Monday in Oklahoma. Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich finished third in the race and now sits second in the season-long All Star point series at 858. Reutzel leads the points list at 898.

Dietrich also led qualifying on Monday at 13.150 seconds, followed by Larson at 13.162 and Reutzel at 13.243.

Josh Baughman took fourth overall in Monday's feature, while DJ Netto was fifth. Former NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart was 12th. Lebanon County's Brock Zearfoss was 17th.

