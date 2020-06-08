Story Highlights Lance Dewease won the Greg Hodnett Foundation race on Sunday night.

Dewease led wire to wire and finished a full five seconds ahead of the field.

The 27-lap 410 sprint event was held at BAPS Motor Speedway in York County.

Hodnett died in a racing accident at BAPS in September of 2018.

On a night honoring one of his former racing rivals, Lance Dewease put on a dominant driving performance.

Dewease earned $4,000 on Sunday by going wire to wire to win the Greg Hodnett Foundation 410 sprint race at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

The 27-lap event honored a well-known and highly-successful driver from Spring Grove who was killed in a racing accident at BAPS in September of 2018. The Hodnett Foundation was started after his death and aims to help the families of drivers who die in racing accidents.

With Sunday's win, Dewease tied Hodnett with 21 410 victories at BAPS, good for 10th on the track's all-time list. Hodnett is a member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

Dewease beat a 33-car field by a full five seconds.

“It means a lot,” Dewease said of the win on the BAPS website. “Greg and I were very good competitors and very good friends. We raced really hard, but we could have fun the next day and not know anything about it.

“He was a lot like me. He took stuff and (would) forget about it pretty quickly. He was low key, and I enjoyed racing with him a lot. He wasn’t from Pennsylvania, but I considered him Pennsylvania, because he lived here so long and made his life here.”

“... It’s nice to have that trophy. It’s something more than what we normally get, and it has his picture on it. This really means a lot to me.”

Steve Buckwalter took second place behind Dewease, followed by Mark Smith, Lucas Wolfe and J.J. Grasso. Sixth place went to Tyler Ross, while York's Chase Dietz was seventh. The rest of the top 10 include Billy Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer and Dwight Leppo.

Kyle Reinhardt won the B feature,while the heats went to Buckwalter, Wolfe, Michael Walter and Grasso. Dewease was second to Buckwalter in the first heat.

Kenny Edkin took the super-sportsman feature Sunday at BAPS, with Russ Mitten in second. Lewisberry's Scott Dellinger was third, followed by Frankie Herr and Matt Ondek. The rest of the top 10 included Chase Gutshall, Billy Brian Jr., Bobby Hockenberry, Chris Meleason and Jay Fannasy.

Sunday's program at BAPS was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but was postponed until Sunday because of the threat of inclement weather on Thursday.

Larson earns All Star win: For the second time in 2020, and for the 11th time in his career, Kyle Larson is an All Star Circuit of Champions winner.

The former NASCAR standout won at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, on Sunday, snagging $5,000 for the wire-to-wire victory.

Zeb Wise was second, followed by Cory Eliason, Dominic Scelzi and former NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart. The rest of the top 10 included Ian Madsen, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Skylar Gee, Brian Brown and Josh Baughman.

Lebanon County's Brock Zearfoss was 11th and Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich was 13th.

Aaron Reutzel, who was 12th Sunday, leads the All Star point list at 752, followed by Wise (724), Zearfoss (720), Eliason (716), Dietrich (714) and Stewart (686).

Sheppard earns Short Track Super Series win in Maryland: Matt Sheppard earned $5,000 for winning a Short Track Super Series modified race at Potomac Speedway in Budds Creek, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Stewart Friesen was second and Billy Pauch was third. Mike Gular and Larry Wright rounded out the top five.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.