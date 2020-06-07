Story Highlights Dylan Cisney earned $4,000 for a 410 sprint win Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Dylan Cisney is pictured after winning Saturday's 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

Dylan Cisney led wire-to-wire for his second 410 sprint win of the season on Saturday night in a 30-lap feature at Lincoln Speedway.

It was also his second career win at the Adams County track near Abbottstown. Cisney is the first driver with a repeat win at the track in 2020. He earned $4,000.

Cisney started on the pole, with York's Glenndon Forsythe lined up on his outside. That is the way the two drivers finished the race. Cisney raced to the checkered flag 3.034 seconds ahead of Forsythe.

Kyle Moody took third place, followed by Tim Wagaman in fourth and Troy Wagaman Jr. in fifth. Both Wagamans are from Hanover.

The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Brandon Rahmer, Lucas Wolfe, York's Chase Dietz, Tyler Walton and Billy Dietrich.

Cisney, Dalton Dietrich, Forsythe and Walton won the heats. Chad Trout took the B-Main

Jeff Halligan was the hard charger in the main event, advancing 11 spots from his 23rd starting spot to finish 12th.

Todd Rittenhouse won his second consecutive 358 sprint race at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

Rittenhouse earns another 358 sprint win at Lincoln: Todd Rittenhouse lined up fourth for the 20-lap 358 feature on Saturday night at Lincoln. After starting on the pole last week and leading wire-to-wire, Rittenhouse would have to find a way to the front of the field to land in victory lane again.

That's exactly what he did on the way to an $1,100 victory.

Tim McClelland took second, followed by Zachary Newlin, Matt Findley and Cody Fletcher. Wyatt Hinkle was sixth, followed by Scott Fisher, Tyler Rosse, Steve Owings and Chris Frank.

Laubach earns $4,000 modified win at BAPS: Rick Laubach earned a $4,000 victory Saturday night in the 30-lap modified feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Tim Buckwalter took second, followed by Jeff Strunk, Ryan Watt and Frank Cooze. The rest of the top 10 included Danny Bouc, Doug Manmiller, Kyle Weiss, Jared Umbenhauer and Alex Yankowski.

In the 20-lap late-model feature, Ben Whitaker was first, followed by Alan Sagi, Doug Surra, Troy Miller and Travis Mease. Wayne Pfeil was sixth, with Jake Moser, Dustin Hollinger, DJ Groft and Matt Adams rounding out the top 10.

In the 20-lap legends main event, Joe Osborne came out victorious, followed by Billy Workman Jr., Travis McClelland, Seth Kearchner and Aaron Updegraff.

BAPS is also scheduled to race Sunday night with the Greg Hodnett Foundation program. It was originally set for this past Thursday night, but was postponed because of uncertain weather. The Sunday event is set to feature the 410 sprints and the super sportsmen. The program will honor the memory of Greg Hodnett, a well-known sprint driver from Spring Grove who died in a racing accident at BAPS in September of 2018.

Heimbach victorious at Selinsgrove: A field of 67 total sprint cars filled the Selinsgrove Speedway pits on Saturday night for the running of the 17th annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial for 360 cars, sanctioned by the Patriot Sprint Tour.

Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove came out on top in a battle with Mark Smith for the Whitcomb title, earning a $3,071 payday at the Snyder County oval.

Garrett Bard scored the win in the 20-lap 305 sprint main at Selinsgrove, keeping 19th-starter Derek Hauck at bay for the checkered flag.

Jake Jones took the win in the 12-lap roadrunner main to close the night.

Heimbach’s win in the 30-lap Whitcomb Memorial was the fourth of his career in the special event. Heimbach’s 41st overall limited-sprint win at the track came by 11.127 seconds over Ryan Smith after Mark Smith suddenly lost power on the final circuit before limping home sixth.

Paulie Colagiovanni rode home third, followed by Adam Carberry and Justin Barger. Mark Smith was sixth followed by Jonathan Preston, Ryan Kissinger, Chad Layton and Joe Kata III.

In the 305 event, Nick Sweigart took third, followed by Mike Alleman and Ken Duke Jr.

In the roadrunner event, Dustin Snook settled for second, followed by Will Brunson, Curtis Lawton and Scott Dunham Jr.

Friday night's show at Selinsgrove, featuring the 410 sprints and limited-late models, was postponed until Friday, June 12, because of uncertain weather.

Sweet earns pair of wins on Outlaws circuit: Brad Sweet earned a pair of 410 sprint wins on the World of Outlaws circuit over the weekend at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin. Sweet earned $6,000 for his Friday victory and $10,000 for his Saturday triumph.

Sweet took over the World of Outlaws point lead at 1,442, followed by Donny Schatz at 1,414 and Hanover's Logan Schuchart at 1,406. Schuchart had the Outlaws point lead going into the weekend, but settled for a third-place finish on Friday at Beaver Dam and a 21st-place finish on Saturday when he hit the wall with eight laps to go.

In Friday's Beaver Dam action, Sheldon Haudenschild was second, followed by Schuchart, Schatz and Shane Stewart. Parker Price-Miller was sixth, with the rest of the top 10 including Daryn Pittman, David Gravel, Kerry Madsen and Carson Macedo.

Hanover's Jacob Allen was 12th.

In Saturday's Beaver Dam race, Donny Schatz was second, followed by Gravel, Haudenschild, Stewart, Brent Marks, Macedo, Madsen, Kasey Kahne and Allen.

Reutzel tops All Stars: Aaron Reutzel earned $5,000 for capturing the All Star 410 sprint race Friday night at Red Dirt Raceway in Oklahoma.

Former NASCAR star Kyle Larson was second, followed by Cory Eliason in third, Justin Peck in fourth and Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich in fifth.

Zeb Wise took sixth place, followed by Ian Madsen in seventh, Greg Wilson in eighth, Brock Zearfoss of Lebanon County in ninth and Danny Smith in 10th.

Saturday's scheduled All Star action at Red Dirt was postponed until Tuesday.

