A suspect Thursday forecast and a beautiful Sunday forecast has led to a schedule change at BAPS Motor Speedway.

The northern York County track has opted to postpone Thursday evening's scheduled Greg Hodnett Foundation program until Sunday evening. The postponement announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.

There is an 80% chance of rain on Thursday evening, while Sunday has zero chance of rain with a high in the mid-70s.

The Sunday show will start at 7 p.m. and still feature the 410 sprints and the super sportsmen. The program will honor the memory of Greg Hodnett, a well-known sprint driver from Spring Grove who died in a racing accident at BAPS in September of 2018.

BAPS will also have a Saturday program featuring the modifieds, late models and legends. Action again starts at 7 p.m.

Both BAPS programs will feature limited crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a related note, Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County announced Wednesday that, because of recommendations from Gov. Tom Wolf, it will not race at all this weekend. Williams Grove has not held a racing show since mid-March.

In an earlier news release, Williams Grove did announce that it plans a 410 sprint program on Friday, June 12.

Both York County and Cumberland County are under the yellow phase of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 recovery program. Under yellow-phase guidelines, crowds of 25 or more people are not permitted. That means racing, with limited crowds, is not a permitted activity in yellow-phase counties.

Nevertheless, BAPS raced last weekend, as did Lincoln Speedway in nearby Adams County, which is also under the yellow phase. The Adams County DA threatened Lincoln with "appropriate enforcement action," if it raced last weekend, but later backed off that threat. Lincoln has another scheduled show this coming Saturday.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County held two racing programs last weekend and has two more programs set for this Friday and Saturday. Snyder County moved into the green phase last weekend.

Another regional track, Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County, has suspended its racing season until further notice. Juniata County remains in the yellow phase.

