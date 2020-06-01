Story Highlights The Greg Hodnett Foundation sprint program is set for Thursday night.

The event will be held at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Hodnett died in a 2018 racing accident at BAPS. He won more than 250 career races.

The Greg Hodnett Foundation Race is scheduled for Thursday at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County. Hodnett, pictured above, died during a racing accident at BAPS in September of 2018. (Photo: Heffner Racing)

A northern York County dirt track will hold its first 410 sprint program of the 2020 racing season on Thursday night, and will also honor the memory of a local driving legend.

BAPS Motor Speedway will kick off the month of June with the Greg Hodnett Foundation show on Thursday. The event will feature the 410 sprint cars racing for $4,000 to win and the super sportsmen competing in their first tour point race.

Hodnett, from Spring Grove, was one of the top drivers on the area sprint circuit until he was killed in a racing accident at BAPS in September of 2018. Hodnett had more than 250 racing wins during his career.

The Greg Hodnett Foundation exists to provide financial support to the family of any driver whose life is lost during competition at a central Pennsylvania track.

On Saturday at BAPS, the modifieds will make a rare appearance at the track, racing for $3,000 to win and $250 to start during the Meyers RV Superstore Night. The late models and legends will also be a part of that program. Four-time track champion Jeff Strunk and Billy Pauch Jr. are expected to compete Saturday.

Both of the BAPS programs are set for 7 p.m. starts.

Selinsgrove, Lincoln also set to race: Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County is also slated to have two racing programs this coming weekend.

Friday night, Selinsgrove will feature the 410 sprints and limited late models, with the sprint winner taking home $4,000. Saturday, Selinsgrove will offer the 360 Patriot Sprint Tour Sprint Car Whitcomb Memorial, the PASS 305 sprints and the roadrunners. The Whitcomb winner will earn $3,071. Whitcomb, of Millersburg, succumbed to injuries suffered in a 358 sprint accident at the speedway in June of 2003.

Selinsgrove's Friday show is scheduled for an 8 p.m. start, while the Saturday program is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Speedway in Adams County has a Saturday program scheduled that will include the 410 sprints and 358 sprints. That show starts at 7:30 p.m.

That means local 410 sprint fans have the opportunity to see shows on Thursday (at BAPS), Friday (at Selinsgrove) and Saturday (at Lincoln).

COVID-19: Williams Grove Speedway (in Cumberland County) and Port Royal Speedway (in Juniata County) have not announced any plans to race this weekend.

Neither of those tracks have raced since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March. Williams Grove had previously announced plans to start racing with a 410 sprint show on Friday, June 12.

The regional tracks that have already held recent racing programs (BAPS, Selinsgrove and Lincoln) are requiring signed waivers from fans in attendance, acknowledging the risks involved in attending a large event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The events are being held with limited crowds because of social-distancing guidelines and fans are encouraged to wear masks. The tracks are also asking fans to follow all health-and-safety guidelines.

Snyder County, the home of Selinsgrove, is in the green phase of the COVID-19 mitigation recovery program. The other regional tracks are all located in counties in the yellow phase.

In the yellow phase, crowds of 25 or more are not permitted. The state has told Lincoln not to hold racing programs during the yellow phase. Last week, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said "appropriate enforcement action" would be taken if Lincoln raced this past Saturday. Lincoln did, in fact, hold a racing program this past Saturday without any reported incidents.

As of yet, there is no word if Lincoln will face any legal ramifications from holding that Saturday race.

Selinsgrove, meanwhile, twice had sprint programs scheduled in May, only to cancel those programs when the track could not get state approval to race during the yellow phase. Selinsgrove did resume racing this past Saturday night when Snyder County moved into the green phase.

