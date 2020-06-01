Story Highlights Kyle Reinhardt earned a 410 sprint triumph at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday night.

Reinhardt raced in Missouri on Saturday night before towing to Pennsylvania.

Reinhardt earned $4,000. Ryan Smith was second, followed by Steve Buckwalter.

SELINSGROVE — Hanover's Kyle Reinhardt scored a convincing win in the Selinsgrove Speedway season opener for the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars on Sunday night, taking $4,000 for the win after wrestling the lead away from Freddie Rahmer.

Selinsgrove had twice before attempted to run sprint programs in May, only to cancel those shows when the track could not get permission from the state to operate during the yellow phase of the COVID-19 mitigation recovery plan.

Snyder County, where Selinsgrove is located, recently moved into the green phase of the program.

Everyone in attendance at the show was required to sign a waiver before entering the track acknowledging the risks involved in attending a large event during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, because of social-distancing guidelines, the speedway was only permitted to open to fans at a limited capacity. Fans were encouraged to wear masks, social distance and follow health-and-safety guidelines.

Sunday's sprint show was originally set for Friday night, but was postponed until Sunday because of a suspect weather forecast.

The 25-lap main event at Selinsgrove was filled with multiple challenges for position and several passes inside the top six.

Reinhardt towed from a World of Outlaws race in Missouri on Saturday night to make it to Selinsgrove for Sunday.

Ryan Smith finished in second place, followed by Steve Buckwalter, Blane Heimbach and Chad Layton in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Logan Wagner, Freddie Rahmer, Dylan Cisney, Kyle Moody and Lucas Wolfe.

The heat winners were Reinhart, Buckwalter and Ryan Smith. Rahmer led the time trials at 16.737 seconds.

Will Brunson led all 12 laps of the roadrunner main to close the night, but after post-race inspection, the win was awarded to Curtis Lawton. The balance of the top five was Dustin Snook, Jake Jones, John Schreffler and Scott Dunham Jr.