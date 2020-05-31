Story Highlights Dover's Chad Trout won the 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

York's Rick Eckert won Saturday's super-late-model race at Selinsgrove.

Hanover's Logan Schuchart earned a World of Outlaws sprint win on Friday.

Chad Trout is shown Saturday night after winning the 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway, earning $4,000. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

Dover's Chad Trout led every lap of the 30-lap feature for his third career 410 sprint victory at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night.

Trout earned $4,000 for the triumph. His victory was just part of a successful dirt-track weekend for York County drivers.

The Lincoln race was held as planned and without incident despite a statement from Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett earlier last week that "appropriate enforcement action" would be taken if the race was held.

Lincoln Speedway is located in Adams County, which is under the yellow phase of the state's COVID-19 mitigation recovery program. Under yellow, gatherings of more than 25 people are not permitted. State officials had previously said that Lincoln should not hold events with fans under the yellow phase.

The Lincoln race on Saturday night was held with a limited number of fans. Lincoln had also raced on Memorial Day evening, also with a limited number of fans.

Lincoln officials have said they are following governmental guidelines for social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations are being placed throughout the venue and the infield viewing area was expanded to allow fans to spread out and social distance. Masks were encouraged but not required. In addition, fans were required to sign a waiver verifying they knew the risks they were taking by attending an event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lincoln program was just part of a busy Saturday night of regional dirt-track action. BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County and Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County also held shows on Saturday night. A York driver won the feature event at Selinsgrove.

A Hanover driver, meanwhile, excelled in World of Outlaws 410 sprint action over the weekend in Missouri.

Additionally, Selinsgrove was set to hold a 410 sprint show on Sunday evening. That program was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was rained out.

Trout edges Freddie Rahmer for Lincoln win: Saturday's race at Lincoln featured 46 410 sprint cars.

Trout beat Freddie Rahmer to the checkered flag by 1.052 seconds. Hanover's Tim Wagaman crossed the line third and York's Chase Dietz held on for a fourth-place finish. Spring Grove's Tim Glatfelter completed the top five.

Steve Buckwalter was sixth, followed by Lucas Wolfe, Billy Dietrich, Alan Krimes and Tyler Bear.

Heat winners for the 410 sprints were Dietz, Gerard McIntyre, Trout and Glatfelter. Tyler Walton set overall quick time with a lap of 15.395 seconds.

Todd Rittenhouse is shown after winning the 358 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night. Rittenhouse won $1,100. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

Rittenhouse leads 358 sprints at Lincoln: Todd Rittenhouse Jr. started on the pole and won the 358 sprint feature at Lincoln, winning $1,100.

Steve Owings was with second, with Brett Wanner, Ashley Cappetta and Tyler Ross in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chris Frank, David Holbrook, Dave Brown, C.J. Tracy and Scott Fisher.

Logan Schuchart (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

Lincoln plans to return to racing next Saturday night with the 410 and 358 sprints.

Hanover racer earns Outlaws win in Missouri: Hanover's Logan Schuchart won his second race of the 2020 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season in the same fashion he won his first — having never won at the track before, nor led a lap there.

Friday night, that track was Lake Ozark Speedway in Missouri. The York County driver and his Shark Racing Team dominated the night, leading all 30 laps en route to his 18th career series win — tying Brad Doty for 28th on the all-time wins list. In February, he pulled off a similar feat to win at Volusia Speedway Park.

Schuchart won $6,000 for the victory. Sheldon Haudenschild was second, followed by Donny Schatz, Shane Stewart and Kerry Madsen. The rest of the top 10 included David Gravel, Ian Madsen, Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo and Kyle Larson. Dillsburg's Anthony Macri was 19th, while Hanover's Jacob Allen was 25th.

In Saturday's Outlaws race at Lake Ozark, Schuchart finished sixth. Schatz won Saturday's contest and earned $10,000. Schatz was followed by Larson, Sweet, Stewart and Gravel. Kraig Kinser followed Schuchart in seventh. The rest of the top 10 included Daryn Pittman, Macedo and Ian Madsen. Macri was 16th and Allen was 22nd.

Schuchart leads the Outlaws point series with 1,154, with Sweet in second at 1,142 and Schatz in third at 1,126.

Rick Eckert (Photo: FILE PHOTO: THOMAS HENDRICKSON PHOTO COURTESY OF RICKECKERTRACING.COM)

York's Eckert takes $4,000 win at Selinsgrove: York driver Rick Eckert won the 30-lap super-late-model race on Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway, earning $4,000.

Eckert went flag to flag for the 1.635-second triumph over Gregg Satterlee. Bryan Bernheisel originally crossed the finish line in third, but after a post-race inspection, was dropped back to 14th. Jim Yoder was then credited for third, followed by Jeff Rine and Alex Ferree.

Christian Rumsey won the 20-lap 305 sprint race on Saturday at Selinsgrove, followed by Landon Price, Dave Graber, Kassidy Kreitz and Devin Adams.

Edkin victorious at BAPS: BAPS Motor Speedway held races for the super sportsmen, 358 late models, street stocks and extreme stocks on Saturday night.

Kenny Edkin won the super-sportsman event, followed by Frankie Herr, Mike Enders, Russ Mitten and Scott Dellinger.

Troy Miller won the race for 358 late models, with Chase Billet in second, D.J. Mease in third, Joey Hoffer in fourth and D.J. Groft in fifth.

Jasen Geesaman took the street-stock win, followed by Will Walls, Ryan Smith, Greg Diehl and Brian Walls.

Austin Hogue was first in the extreme-stock event, with Donnie Broderick in second, followed by Michael Goodwin, Patrick McClane and Scott Arnold.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.