The 410 sprint cars returned to racing in Pennsylvania on Sunday night at the Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex in Fayette County.

Sye Lynch won the special 410 sprint event at the one-third-mile track in Markleysburg, earning $3,000. Fayette County was moved to the yellow phase of the state's COVID-19 pandemic mitigation plan on May 8.

Under that phase, dirt-track racing is not an approved activity. Roaring Knob, however, has now raced the past three weekends, in apparent defiance of the state edict. Sunday's program, which included fans, was the track's first 410 sprint event during that time.

Roaring Knob is located about 180 miles west of York. It was the first 410 sprint race in Pennsylvania since mid-March. The late models are the typical feature cars during regular Roaring Knob programs.

Tim Shaffer finished second in Sunday's contest at Roaring Knob, followed by Aspers' Billy Dietrich, York's Chase Dietz and Cole Duncan.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.