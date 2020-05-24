Story Highlights Lincoln Speedway plans a sprint-car program on Monday night.

The state has issused a statement saying Lincoln should not hold the show.

The Monday event will allow a limited number of fans and will be live streamed.

Lance Dewease is seen here celebating after winning the Gettysburg Clash at Lincoln Speedway. The track is scheduled to hold a sprint-car program on Monday night. The state has said that Lincoln should not hold the show. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY SKELLY/LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

Lincoln Speedway plans a return to racing on Memorial Day.

If the dirt-track facility near Abbottstown in Adams County does hold its program as scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday, it will do so without state approval.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development issued the following statement to The York Dispatch on Sunday morning.

"Lincoln Speedway should not host this event on Monday. Per the governor’s phased reopening plan, for counties like Adams that are in the yellow phase, groups of more than 25 are prohibited, as is entertainment, as well as professional sports without an approved plan from the Department of Health. DCED was not informed of their plans, and is not an enforcement agency. Therefore, the agency will not have a presence at the race if it resumes. Local law enforcement would have jurisdiction over enforcement."

PennLive first reported the DCED statement.

Adams County moved to the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan on Friday. That same day, Lincoln announced its plans for Monday's 410 sprint program. The track has been dormant for nine weeks and there hasn't been any sprint racing in central Pennsylvania since mid-March.

Because of social-distancing guidelines, the speedway said it will only be permitted to open to fans at a limited capacity.

Gates at Lincoln are set to open at 4 p.m. Monday, with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. The 35-lap feature will pay $5,000 to win and $400 to start.

“We are excited to bring racing back to Central PA after two months of empty tracks and stands. We encourage fans to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines,” said Lincoln Speedway's Jerry Parrish in a news release announcing the race.

Everyone in attendance at Monday’s event will be required to sign a waiver before entering the track acknowledging the risks involved in attending a large event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver is available on Lincoln’s website, www.lincolnspeedway.com, and fans are encouraged to bring a signed copy of the wavier with them to limit contact with track employees upon arrival. Every fan in attendance will receive a token to bring along to future races verifying they have already filled out the COVID-19 waiver.

In the news release, track officials asked that people displaying COVID-19 symptoms or who are not feeling well to stay home. The event will also be available online at SpeedShiftTV.

Fans are encouraged to bring exact change with them as an additional measure to limit contact points at the ticket booths. Ticket pricing is $20 for general admission, $10 for students (12-17 with identification) and $30 for a pit pass. Lincoln concession stands will be closed. There will be food and beverages available for purchase at the track.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.