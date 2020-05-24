Kyle Larson (Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP)

Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws sprint race Saturday night in Pevley, Missouri, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the first sprint event with live fans in the dirt series since the COVID-19 pandemic.

With attendance limited and other safety measures in place at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Larson edged Brent Marks by 0.794 seconds — with Sweet third in the 40-lap feature on the one-third mile oval.

Hanover's Logan Schuchart finished in fourth place, followed by Lebanon County's Brock Zearfoss in fifth.

The rest of the top 10 featured Shane Stewart in sixth, followed by Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, Ian Madsen and Cory Eliason. Daryn Pittman was 11th. Freddie Rahmer finished 16th, while Hanover's Jacob Allen was 21st.

Larson has returned to dirt racing after losing his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an online race.

"This win means so much personally. I can’t even describe it,” Larson said.

Larson earned $20,000 for his ninth career series victory as part of the two-state Drydene Double Down Invitational, with Ricky Thornton Jr. also getting $20,000 for his late-model victory at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota in a race run without fans at the track.

The sprint series returned last week at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa for a race run without fans. The series also plans to limit attendance next week for a Friday-Saturday doubleheader at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri.

On Friday night in the Pevley opener, Sweet edged Larson by 0.189 seconds in the 30-lap feature. Schuchart took third on Friday, followed by Stewart and Allen. David Gravel was sixth, while the rest of the top 10 was completed by Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel. Zearfoss was 12th, Pittman was 13th, Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich was 16th, Kasey Kahne was 18th and Rahmer was 22nd.

In qualifying Friday, Larson became the first sprint driver to break 10 seconds at the track, turning a lap in 9.995.

On Friday at Jackson, Canadian Ricky Weiss won in the late-model series’ return from the pandemic break.