That night, the USAC Eastern Storm was scheduled to race at the Grove.

USAC announced last week the Eastern Storm was canceled because of COVID-19.

Williams Grove Speedway is hoping to race within a month.

The Cumberland County speedway issued a news release on Sunday indicating that it is still planning to race on Friday, June 12.

That date was originally set for a United States Auto Club Silver Crown Series program during that circuit's Eastern Storm from June 9-14. Three other central Pennsylvania tracks — Grandview, BAPS and Port Royal — were also scheduled to hold Eastern Storm events.

Last week, USAC announced that the Eastern Storm would be canceled because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the Eastern Storm events won't be happening, Williams Grove announced it still plans to race June 12, provided its gets the necessary clearances from county and state officials.

Cumberland County will be moved to the yellow phase of the state's COVID-19 mitigation plan on Friday, May 22.

There haven't been any races in central Pennsylvania since March. Selinsgrove, located in Snyder County, twice scheduled sprint-car programs on May 9 and May 16, only to see those programs shut down by the state. Snyder County was moved into the yellow phase on Friday, May 8.

Williams Grove Speedway, meanwhile, is hoping that Cumberland County will be moved to the green phase in time for the June 12 program.

The news release from Williams Grove said the speedway is also evaluating the possibility of rescheduling the postponed World of Outlaws dates from May for later this season and it has already decided to conduct racing on Friday, Aug. 14, with divisions to be determined. That was originally a dark night on the schedule.

In addition, Grove officials are considering adding dates to the schedule that would see racing continue later into the season beyond the National Open programs on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3. The National Open had been scheduled as the Grove's season-ending event.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.