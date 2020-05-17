. (Photo: .)

There’s no sprint-car racing in central Pennsylvania at the moment, but a regional driver is still winning races.

Sunbury’s Mark Smith, a regular on the local dirt-track circuit, earned a pair of victories over the weekend in United Sprint Car Series 360 winged sprint action at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida.

On Saturday, Smith was followed by Giovanni Scelzi, Greg Wilson, Dominic Scelzi and Danny Martin Jr.

On Friday, Dale Howard finished second behind Smith, followed by Greg Wilson, Carson Short and Danny Smith.

Mark Smith now has eight wins in nine USCS starts this season. It was his 10th win overall.

