Central Pennsylvania will be well represented when the World of Outlaws series resumes its 2020 sprint-car season on Friday night.

Seven drivers from the region, including three from York County, are listed in the 48-car field for the race at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, a track often billed as the "Sprint Car Capital of the World."

The WoO, in a news release, has billed it "as arguably the strongest field of 410 winged sprint cars, front to back, ever assembled on one night."

The Outlaws have not had an actual on-track sprint-car race since Feb. 9 at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida.

No spectators will be allowed at the event in order to abide by state guidelines under the COVID-19 pandemic. The race will be broadcast via live stream by DIRTVision for a fee.

The central Pennsylvania drivers slated to compete are Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen from Hanover, Robbie Kendall from New Freedom, Danny Dietrich from Gettysburg, Brock Zearfoss from Jonestown (Lebanon County), Brent Marks from Myerstown (Lebanon County) and Lucas Wolfe from Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County).

Joining defending champion Brad Sweet at Knoxville will be 10-time Outlaws champion Donny Schatz, along with all of the full-time winged warriors, including Schuchart, Allen, Sheldon Haudenschild, Daryn Pittman, Kraig Kinser, Carson Macedo, Jason Sides and David Gravel, along with the two 2020 Rookie of the Year contenders, Mason Daniel and Wayne Johnson.

Sweet leads the current Outlaws points list at 438, followed by Schuchart at 436.

Challenging the Outlaw regulars for the $10,000 winner’s share of the $52,000 purse will be perennial Knoxville favorite and defending track champion Brian Brown.

Among the California hot shoes at the event will be Rico Abreu, Gio and Dominic Scelzi, Cory Eliason and Shane Golobic.

Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson, two former NASCAR stars with dirt-track roots, will return to the track. Larson was recently fired from his NASCAR ride with Chip Ganassi Racing after making a racial slur. This will be Larson's first race since that incident. Larson has apologized for his remark and has reportedly completed sensitivity training.

"Posse Unleashed:" Following the Knoxville event on Friday, racing will return to central Pennsylvania for a 410 sprint program at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday. No fans will be permitted at that event, but there will a live stream available at thecushion.com for $24.95.

That event is being billed as the "Posse Unleashed."

The track has announced that the field is full. Among the drivers set to compete, according to the track, are Logan Wagner, Sammy Swindell, Brian Montieth, Freddie Rahmer and Brandon Rahmer.

Selinsgrove is located in Snyder County, about 70 miles north of York. Snyder is one of the counties being moved to the yellow phase of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 mitigation program on Friday. The other tracks in the region, such as Lincoln, Williams Grove, BAPS, Grandview, Path Valley and Trailway, are located in counties still under the red phase of the recovery program. It's uncertain when those tracks will be able to resume racing, even without fans.

