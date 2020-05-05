Kyle Larson (Photo: Derik Hamilton, AP)

Kyle Larson plans to race again Friday night in a World of Outlaws event at Knoxville Raceway.

The dirt track in Iowa will not have spectators at the event for the 410 sprint cars because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first Outlaws event since March.

Larson was fired from his NASCAR ride three weeks ago by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur while competing in an iRacing event. The slur was publicly heard on a gaming app and went viral. Most of Larson’s sponsors bailed on him and Ganassi had to fire his star NASCAR driver.

The 27-year-old Larson is half-Japanese and rose through NASCAR’s ranks in its diversity program. He was suspended by NASCAR and ordered to complete a sensitivity training course.

Larson immediately left North Carolina and returned to his home state of California. He raced dirt tracks across the West Coast when he began his career.

Larson said he’d be driving the No. 57 at Knoxville, a car that is listed as owned by Sacramento-based Paul Silva. Larson is from nearby Elk Grove.

Also scheduled to compete in the Knoxville event is retired NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne.

Both Larson and Kahne have made numerous appearances over the years at dirt tracks in central Pennsylvania.

Larson's love of sprint racing is well known. He's won four races in this area — twice at Grandview Speedway, once at Lincoln Speedway and once at Path Valley Speedway, all during Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek action.

After Larson issued the racial slur, the WoO issued a statement saying that Larson needed to complete a sensitivity training course within 30 days of the date of his infraction to be eligible to compete in WoO events.

The WoO issued no other punishment for Larson, who has apologized for his remark. The organization did say that Larson violated a rule that requires all members to act in a professional manner at all times.

Larson also owns a WoO sprint team, Kyle Larson Racing, featuring driver Carson Macedo. The WoO said that team was not involved in Larson's infraction and would face no penalty and would be allowed to keep competing in all WoO-sanctioned events.