Troy Wagaman Jr. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF @19_WAGAMAN_JR ON TWITTER)

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the World of Outlaws to hold virtual races, instead of the real thing, in recent weeks.

That is scheduled to end on Friday night, when the Outlaws are set to actually race at Knoxville Speedway in Iowa, albeit without any fans at the track.

Sunday, the Outlaws held another simulated event at the Volusia Speedway Park in Florida. Hanover driver Troy Wagaman Jr. earned his best virtual finish in that event by taking third place. NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell won the event and earned $1,000.

After finishing second in the NASCAR Pro Invitational race earlier in the day at the virtual Dover International Speedway, Bell survived a wild 35-lap NOS Energy Drink Feature that saw three-time Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car iRacing Invitational winner Logan Seavey get disqualified. Bell pick up his second invitational simulated win.

With 17 laps to go, Wagaman, Brent Marks and Seavey bounced off each other while battling three-wide in Turn 3. Wagaman got underneath Marks going into the turn and the two touched, pushing Marks up into Seavey, who lost momentum and ended up colliding with Carson Macedo off Turn 4. The incident brought out a caution, and while the field was slowing, Seavey drove into Marks’ car, putting him in the wall and taking him out of the feature. Race Director Mike Hess then made the call to black flag Seavey from the race.

Mike McKinney finished second on Sunday night. New Freedom's Robbie Kendall finished 15th and Hanover's Logan Schuchart took 20th. Both Kendall and Schuchart had previously won virtual Outlaws races over the past month.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch. The World of Outlaws supplied information for this report.