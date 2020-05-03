Story Highlights Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County will offer a 410 sprint show on Saturday.

The 7 p.m. event will not allow spectators. It will be available via live stream.

The cost of the pay-per-view live stream will be $24.95 at the www.thecushion.com.

Selinsgrove Speedway is located about 70 miles north of York.

Buy Photo Fans take in sprint-car racing action at Williams Grove Speedway on Sunday, March 15. Pennsylvania dirt tracks were closed shortly thereafter because of the coronavirus pandemic. Selinsgrove Speedway will offer a sprint program this coming Saturday night, but will not allow fans to attend. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Pennsylvania Posse will be back in action on Saturday night.

Area dirt-track fans, however, won’t be able to witness the return of regional racing in person. Instead, they’ll have to settle for a pay-per-view live stream.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County, about 70 miles north of York, has partnered with The Cushion for what is being billed as a first-of-its-kind event. The program, called the “Posse Unleashed,” will be a nonspectator 410 sprint contest starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. There will, however, be a live stream available via pay per view at www.thecushion.com at a cost of $24.95.

The race carries a rain date of May 10.

Snyder County was one of 24 northern Pennsylvania counties to be moved from the “red phase” to the “yellow phase” under a COVID-19 plan unveiled by Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday. Counties in the “yellow phase” can slowly begin to ease stay-at-home restrictions which were put into place in March.

Buy Photo Lance Dewease, in the No. 69 car, passes Brett Michelski (73B) on the inside on his way to a third-place finish at Williams Grove Speedway on Sunday, March 15. That was the last dirt-track race in central Pennsylvania because of the COVID-19 pandemic. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Teams at Selinsgrove will be required to adhere to all social-distancing guidelines and pandemic rules and regulations, including the wearing of facemasks. All attendees are asked to supply their own face coverings.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, there haven’t been any regional dirt-track races since mid-March. The other area dirt tracks, such as Williams Grove, Lincoln, BAPS, Path Valley, Port Royal, Trailway and Grandview, are in counties still listed in the “red phase.”

Selinsgrove’s Saturday program will offer $4,000 to win and $400 to start the feature event during the sprints-only show. The event will use the Pennsylvania Speedweek format, including time trials.

“As a key facility in the region, we’re happy to take the lead in this effort,” track promoter Alan Kreitzer said in a news release. “We see this as a viable option to get racing underway during this trying time for the sport, the teams and really for everyone being effected by the current pandemic situation.”

The event will require advance entry for all teams at a price of $225 each. That will include a total of six pit admissions, including five for team members plus one for the driver. This price includes admission cost, entry fee and credit-card surcharge. Teams must be entered in advance to compete.

Teams are encouraged to enter immediately because the field will be limited by social-distancing requirements. To reserve a spot in the field, teams must email promoter@selinsgrovespeedway.com with the team/driver name, car number and a contact phone number before 7 p.m. Thursday.

In addition, in order to comply with social-distancing guidelines, media access to the event will be limited and by invitation only.

The event is presented by Slivinski Law Offices of Selinsgrove and Middleburg. The 410 sprint sponsor at Selinsgrove Speedway is Modern Heritage, which does kitchen and bathroom custom design work and installation.

