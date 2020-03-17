Story Highlights Four regional dirt tracks have called off shows set for this coming weekend.

Carson Macedo celebrates his win at Williams Grove Speedway on Sunday. Williams Grove has called off its show scheduled for this coming Friday night.

Four central Pennsylvania dirt tracks have called off their racing programs set for this weekend.

Lincoln Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway each made their announcements on Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has "strongly uged" the suspension of sports events during the coronavirus outbreak, but he also said he would not force the state's race tracks to cancel races.

The tracks are also following the leads established by national racing organizations such as NASCAR, IndyCar and the World of Outlaws.

Lincoln Speedway, located in Adams County, had a Saturday night program scheduled. Williams Grove, located in Cumberland County, was set to race Friday night. Port Royal, located in Juniata County, was also scheduled to race Saturday night. Selinsgrove, located in Snyder County, was set to open its season on Saturday afternoon.

Port Royal said it will close for two weeks, with intentions of re-opening on Saturday, April 4. The future plans of the other tracks, beyond this coming weekend, are still uncertain.

Lincoln, Williams Grove and Port Royal held racing programs this past weekend.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.