PHOTOS: Williams Grove Speedway opens season with 410 sprints
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kristyn Billet of York holds her grandson Hunter, 4, on her sholders so he can watch the final race at Williams Grove Speedway, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
While the NBA, NHL, and other professional sports organizations put their season on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints drawing a large crowd, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
World of Outlaws driver Carson Macedo scores his first career victory at Williams Grove Speedway, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Lance Dewease, in the blue #69 car, passes Brett Michelski (73B) on the inside on his way to a third place finish from the 14th starting spot, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
World of Outlaws driver Carson Macedo celebrates his first Williams Grove Speedway victory, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Williams Grove Speedway opens their 2020 season with 410 Sprints, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Four central Pennsylvania dirt tracks have called off their racing programs set for this weekend.

    Lincoln Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway each made their announcements on Tuesday afternoon.

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has "strongly uged" the suspension of sports events during the coronavirus outbreak, but he also said he would not force the state's race tracks to cancel races.

    The tracks are also following the leads established by national racing organizations such as NASCAR, IndyCar and the World of Outlaws.

    Lincoln Speedway, located in Adams County, had a Saturday night program scheduled. Williams Grove, located in Cumberland County, was set to race Friday night. Port Royal, located in Juniata County, was also scheduled to race Saturday night. Selinsgrove, located in Snyder County, was set to open its season on Saturday afternoon.

    Port Royal said it will close for two weeks, with intentions of re-opening on Saturday, April 4. The future plans of the other tracks, beyond this coming weekend, are still uncertain.

    Lincoln, Williams Grove and Port Royal held racing programs this past weekend.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE