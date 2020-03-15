Story Highlights Lincoln and Port Royal speedways held dirt-track racing programs on Saturday.

Alan Krimes won the Lincoln 410 sprint race. Lance Dewease won at Port Royal.

Williams Grove Speedway is still scheduled to race at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

While the vast majority of the sports world has shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, local dirt-track officials have decided to continue on.

Both Lincoln and Port Royal speedways held their programs as scheduled on Saturday and the season-opening program at Williams Grove Speedway remains set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Williams Grove officials, in a Twitter post they retweeted from @BeerHillGangTV, seemed to acknowledge that there could be a public backlash from some quarters in continuing to race while almost every other sports activity is being shut down.

"There's certainly a risk in the public eye of racing this week and track promoters are taking a huge risk in doing this. But if you appreciate it, COME OUT! Tune in online! And tell them how much you appreciate it," the @BeerHillGangTV Twitter post said. "Lord knows we could us some normalcy in our lives."

Later in the same post, retweeted by Williams Grove, it said:

"We don't need to be negative toward legislators ... they have our best interests. We don't need to badmouth those who choose to stay home. But now is a great opportunity to show why you're the best race fans in the country. Scream it loud and clear."

The Beer Hill Gang describes itself as a passionate group of sprint car fans that was established in 2002

Lincoln Speedway, in its own Twitter post late last week, said:

"Racing this weekend and for the foreseeable future will go as scheduled as we continue to monitor the guidelines and recommendations set forth by officials at the local, county, state and federal levels."

Port Royal Speedway put out a similar statement.

The decision was apparently supported by the many fans and drivers who showed up over the weekend, although car counts were down. The car count at Lincoln included 24 410 sprint cars and 38 Legends cars, and the crowd at the track was reportedly close to normal for this time time of year. The first three sprint programs at Lincoln this year did have larger car counts, with of 30, 31 and 31 sprints on hand for those events.

Port Royal had car counts of 33 sprint cars and 29 super late models on Saturday. The week before, in its season opener, Port Royal had 45 sprint cars on hand.

"Thank you Lincoln Speedway, @PortRoyalSpdway and @WilliamsGrove for allowing us the freedom to make a choice to attend or not this weekend," York driver Glenndon Forsythe said on his Twitter site.

Outlaws postpone: While the local tracks held their dirt-track races as scheduled, the World of Outlaws opted to postpone events through April 9.

"We believe this is the right decision given the traveling nature of our Series and the local makeup of our events," the World of Outlaws posted on its website.

The local dirt tracks, in contrast to the Outlaws, is not a nationwide traveling series. The vast majority of its drivers, fans and employees come from the central Pennsylvania region.

Similarly, NASCAR and IndyCar also postponed action over the weekend. NASCAR originally planned to race without spectators, but reversed course on Friday, completely calling off Sunday's race in Atlanta and next week's race in Miami.

Alan Krimes (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF AKA87RACING.COM)

Krimes wins at Lincoln: A for the local racing, former track champion Alan Krimes became Lincoln Speedway’s fourth 410 sprint winner in as many races this year on Saturday afternoon.

Krimes collected $3,500 for his victory.

Cale Thomas, an Indiana driver who has relocated to Spring Grove for a local ride, started from the pole position and raced into the early lead. Thomas held the top spot until he brushed the wall trying to avoid a flipping racer on the ninth lap.

Thomas headed pitside for a new right rear tire and turned the lead over to fourth-starter Jim Siegel, who led until he was passed by sixth-starter Ryan Smith on the 19th lap. Smith, however, suffered mechanical problems and crashed on the 21st lap, turning the lead over to Krimes, who had started seventh.

Krimes went on to score the win over Siegel, with Freddie Rahmer coming from ninth for third. Brandon Rahmer finished fourth after starting 13th and defending track champion Brian Montieth finished fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Adam Wilt, Billy Dietrich, Scott Fisher, Dover’s Chad Trout and Tyler Walton, who advanced from 20th and was the race’s biggest mover.

North Carolina driver Joe Ryan Osborne made the most of his second-ever, dirt-track start, winning the 20-lap Legends feature. Osborne advanced from sixth to become the race’s fourth different leader on the 12th lap. Brian Racine, Craley’s Bill Diehl, Zachary Settle and Chris Transeau completed the top five.

Lance Dewease will be among those honored this weekend at Port Royal Speedway during the running of the Tuscarora 50. The event will pay $50,000 to the winner. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LANCEDEWEASE.COM)

Dewease triumphs at Port Royal: Lance Dewease led all 25 laps from his pole starting spot to win the 410 sprint event at Port Royal early Saturday evening.

Dewease collected $3,600 for his 113th career Port victory.

Logan Wagner finished second, 7.584 seconds behind Dewease, with Danny Dietrich was third. Lucas Wolfe and Mike Wagner completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Brock Zearfoss, Jeff Halligan, Brent Marks, Blane Heimbach and Kody Lehman.

Donnie Lingo won the late-model feature over Ross Robinson, Trevor Feathers, Mike Lupfer and Tim Smith.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Bryan Householder contributed to this report.