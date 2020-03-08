Story Highlights Brandon Rahmer won the 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

It was Brandon Rahmer's first Lincoln Speedway triumph since 2016.

Freddie Rahmer was second, Billy Dietrich was third and Danny Dietrich was fourth.

Brandon Rahmer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF FREDRAHMER.COM)

Brandon Rahmer raced to his first Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint win since 2016 on Saturday afternoon.

Rahmer’s third career Lincoln win was worth $3,500.

Billy Dietrich started from the pole position for the 25-lap event and outgunned former track champ Alan Krimes at the start. Rahmer, who started third, followed Dietrich into second at the start. Rahmer almost immediately started to work the outside of Dietrich and the two battled, sometimes wheel to wheel, until Rahmer was finally able to take the top spot on the 19th lap.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Rahmer went on to secure the victory, but on the final lap of the race, eighth-starter Freddie Rahmer was able to get by Dietrich, giving the male two-thirds of the Rahmer triplets the top-two finishing positions.

Dietrich settled for third, with his younger brother, Danny Dietrich, coming from ninth for fourth. Brock Zearfoss completed the top five. Krimes finished sixth, with Ryan Smith, the race’s biggest mover, coming from 17th to finish seventh. Brett Michalski, Lucas Wolfe and invader Cory Eliason completed the top 10.

Smith, Howard triumph: One night after seeing his teammate stop his United Sprint Car Series winning streak, local racer Mark Smith returned to victory lane with the southern 360 sprint group.

Mark Smith won Saturday's race at Chatham, Louisiana, over Greg Wilson, Koty Adams, Channin Tankersley and Tony Stewart.

Dale Howard ended Mark Smith’s winning streak with the USCS 360 sprint cars on Friday evening in Chatham. Howard won over Mark Smith, with Wilson, Conner Leoffler and Danny Smith completing the top five.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.