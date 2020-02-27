. (Photo: .)

With the Sunday forecast looking significantly more promising than the Saturday forecast, Lincoln Speedway has opted to race on Sunday this weekend rather than on Saturday.

Saturday, the predicted high is 34 degrees with 16 mph winds. Sunday, the predicted high is 48 degrees with 7 mph winds. The chance of rain on each day is 0%.

The 410 sprint action Sunday will start at 2 p.m. The pit gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and the grandstand will open at noon. General admission is $15, while students 12-17 with identification will pay $10. Children under 12 are admitted free. Pit admission is $30.

