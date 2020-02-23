Story Highlights Danny Dietrich won the Ice Breaker 30 410 sprint race Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich earned $4,000 for his season-opening triumph.

The race attracted a standing-room-only crowd to the Pigeon Hills oval.

Danny Dietrich (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF DANNY DIETRICH FACEBOOK PAGE)

Danny Dietrich raced to his second career Ice Breaker 30 410 sprint victory in front of a standing-room-only crowd on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich’s $4,000 win was his first of the season and the 47th Lincoln win of his career.

Second-starting Ryan Smith grabbed the early race lead from pole-sitter Glenndon Forsythe, of York. With Smith holding the early lead, Dietrich worked on Forsythe for second from his third-starting spot. Once by Forsythe, Dietrich set chase for Smith and took over the top spot on the 12th lap. Three laps later, Smith spun into the first-turn wall, ending his day.

From that point on, Dietrich held the lead at the Pigeon Hill oval, although at times it was a slim one. Local World of Outlaws driver, Hanover's Logan Schuchart, won a spirited battle with Freddie Rahmer for the second spot. Schuchart had started fourth, while Rahmer started eighth.

Rahmer finished third ahead of his brother, Brandon Rahmer, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri coming from the 10th starting spot for fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Forsythe, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Hanover’s Tim Wagaman, Jim Siegel and the race’s hard-charger, Tony Fiore, who came from 21st to 10th.

Keller enjoys improbable triumph in Trenton: Jon Keller pulled off the improbable to win Saturday evening’s Indoor Dirt Nationals in Trenton’s Cure Arena.

Keller’s $5,000 victory came from the 26th starting spot.

Keller had to advance from the E-Main to even make the starting field and started last in the 26-car field. He took the lead with two laps remaining in the 50-lap event.

Kenny Miller, Billy Pauch Jr., Erick Rudolph and Eddie Strada completed the top five.

Mark Smith victorious in Georgia: Local racer Mark Smith continued his early-season dominance of 360 sprint racing by winning in Pooler, Georgia, on Saturday evening.

Smith’s win came over Greg Wilson, Davie Franek, Connor Leoffler and Terry Gray.

McFadden wins in Australia: James McFadden won the Saturday Sprint Car World Series race in Perth, Australia.

Local racer Lucas Wolfe finished 11th.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.