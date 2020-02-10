Logan Schuchart (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

The World of Outlaws sprint circuit wrapped up its swing at Florida's Volusia County Speedway Sunday evening, and Hanover's Logan Schuchart drove to the victory.

Schuchart led all but the first lap on his way to the $10,000 win.

Schuchart, who had never finished inside the top five and never led a lap at the half-mile speedway before this month, ended his 2020 DIRTcar Nationals with three straight top-five finishes and 50 laps led. He placed second the first night, charged from 25th to fifth the second night and won the DIRTcar Nationals Sprint Car Week finale.

“This place is just so tough,” Schuchart said on the World of Outlaws website. “You know, we come here, we learn, I watch videos in the wintertime. We just try to make our cars better as a whole. … First three races were awesome. To pull away with a win really helps our confidence.”

Daryn Pittman finished second, with Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild and Carson Macedo in the top five.

Other local racers in the feature included Danny Dietrich in 11th, Hanover's Jacob Allen in 12th, Lucas Wolfe in 14th and Brock Zearfoss in 19th.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.