Andy Jankowiak (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF @ANDYJRACING)

Andy Jankowiak raced to his second consecutive Gambler’s Classic win inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Saturday evening.

Jankowiak collected $5,000 for his win in the 40-lap, three-quarter-midget feature.

Jankowiak started from the fourth position and grabbed the lead away from teenage racer Tyler Thompson on the third lap, just before Thompson was involved in a skirmish that sent him to the rear of the field.

Once in front, Jankowiak was never headed, although he had to withstand constant pressure from second-place finisher Tim Buckwalter for the remainder of the race.

Erik Rudolph, who was also involved in an early-race tangle, charged from the rear of the field to finish third, with Matt Janish getting fourth just ahead of race hard-charger winner Briggs Danner.

Rounding out the top 10 were Anthony Payne, Mike Bednar, Thompson, Bobby Holmes and Jonathan Reid.

Friday’s four qualifying features were won by Jankowiak, Buckwalter, Scott Kreutter and Holmes.

Saturday’s champ-kart feature saw Doug Stearly race from the 15th starting spot to secure the win. Stearly grabbed the lead from Cale Ross on the 17th of 25 laps and went on to win over Cameron Carter. Tyler Brown, Ross and Todd Crenshaw completed the top five.

Scott Neary started third, but led all 25 laps to win the slingshot feature over his teammate, Jared Silfee. Cody Kline, Lauden Reimert and Brett Beiber completed the top five.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.