Story Highlights Danny Dietrich earned a $10,000 sprint win at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday.

It was the season-ending event on the local dirt-track schedule.

Doug Hammaker won the 25-lap, 358 sprint feature event at BAPS.

Danny Dietrich capped a tremendous season with a win in the 30-lap Goofy’s Eatery and Spirits Sprint Showdown at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Dietrich earned $10,000 for his 15th overall win of the season. It was the season-ending event on the local dirt-track schedule.

Daryn Pittman, who set fast time earlier in the day, started from the pole position by virtue of his dash win. Pittman outgunned second-starter Dietrich at the start and was able to keep the eventual winner at bay for more than half of the race.

As the leader started to work lapped traffic in the nonstop race, Dietrich would close and then lose ground. On the 18th lap, Dietrich got a great run off Turn 2 and shot around Pittman on the back stretch. He led the rest of the way to claim the win over Pittman.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri finished third, with Hanover drivers Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart rounding out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Dylan Cisney, Ryan Smith, York’s Chase Dietz and Gerard McIntyre Jr., who earned the hard-charger award, coming from 13th at the start.

Doug Hammaker won the 25-lap, 358 sprint feature event. Hammaker started fifth and took the lead from Hanover’s Dylan Norris about a third of the way through the race. Hammaker went on to score his ninth overall win of the season over Justin Foster, with Brett Wanner getting third. Norris and Scott Fisher completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Rossville’s Chris Frank, Cody Fletcher, Stewartstown’s Steve Kisamore, Strinestown’s Andrew Hake and Jon Stewart.

