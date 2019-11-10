Story Highlights David Gravel earned a pair of 410 sprint wins over the weekend in Charlotte.

Brad Sweet, however, won the World of Outlaws season-long points race.

J.J. Grasso and Robbie Stillwaggon captured 360 sprint wins at Bridgeport.

David Gravel (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS)

The three main series of the World Racing Group ended their seasons over the weekend at the dirt track in Charlotte, North Carolina.

David Gravel won on both Friday and Saturday to wrap up the World of Outlaws 410 sprint season, while Brad Sweet edged Donny Schatz for the Outlaws point title.

Friday evening, Gravel scored the win over Schatz, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, Aaron Reutzel and Sweet. Brock Zearfoss was 11th, Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 12th, Brent Marks was 19th and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 23rd.

Saturday, Gravel won over Sweet, Schatz, Giovanni Scelzi and Schuchart. Allen was 10th, Marks was 13th, Marci was 17th, Danny Dietrich was 20th and Freddie Rahmer was 24th.

Brad Sweet (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

The World of Outlaws late-model events fell to Chris Madden on Friday and Jimmy Owens on Saturday. Brandon Sheppard won the season point title.

Friday, Scott Bloomquist followed Madden to the flag, with Jonathan Davenport, Chris Ferguson and Cade Dillard in the top five. Saturday, Ricky Weiss finished second, followed by Dale McDowell, Mike Malar and Madden. Newberrytown’s Jason Covert was 20th and York’s Rick Eckert was 23rd. Both Covert and Eckert just missed qualifying on Friday.

In the DIRT Car modifieds, Jimmy Phelps and Billy Decker were the winners, while Mat Williamson took the season title.

Phelps was trailed by Erick Rudolph, Larry Wight, Pat Ward and Williamson on Friday. Saturday found Williamson, Michael Maresca, Matt Sheppard and Max McLaughlin chasing Decker to the flag.

Grasso, Stillwaggon triumph at Bridgeport: The United Racing Club 360 sprints raced at Bridgeport, New Jersey, on Friday and Saturday, with J.J. Grasso and Robbie Stillwaggon picking up the wins, while Chad Layton won the season point title.

Friday, Grasso picked up the win after Stillwaggon tangled with a lapped car near the end of the event. Steve Buckwalter finished second, with Tyler Ross, Curt Michael and Layton in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Josh Weller, Lucas Wolfe, Ryan Smith, Adam Carberry and Ryan Watt.

Saturday, Stillwaggon won over Weller, Wolfe, Grasso and his brother Ryan Stillwaggon. Completing the top 10 were Michael, Layton, Buckwalter, Troy Betts and Chris Allen Jr.

