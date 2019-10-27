Donny Schatz (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS)

Despite starting early in an effort to beat the incoming rain, Port Royal Speedway was forced to cancel Saturday’s World of Outlaws 410 sprint program just after time trials.

Friday evening, Donny Schatz led all 30 laps for the victory. The event was scheduled to pay $8,000 to the winner, but when Saturday’s race was rained out the pay was upgraded to $10,000.

Schatz scored the win over Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, who was rapidly closing on the leader when the race ended. Brian Brown finished third, with Hanover’s Logan Schuchart in fourth and Aaron Reutzel in fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Daryn Pittman, Ian Madsen, Giovanni Scelzi, David Gravel and Brent Marks.

Outlaw point leader Brad Sweet finished 11th, allowing Schatz to close to within eight points with just the two races in Charlotte on Nov. 8-9 remaining on the Outlaw calendar.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.