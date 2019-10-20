Story Highlights T.J. Stutts earned his first 410 sprint triumph in several years on Saturday night.

T.J. Stutts has battled through health issues all year long, and has still turned in some very strong runs.

The one thing that was missing for Stutts was a feature win.

That changed on Saturday evening at Port Royal Speedway.

Stutts raced to his first win in several years in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature.

Stutts started from the pole position and grabbed the early lead, but York’s Cory Haas was able to slip by on a restart to lead the third lap. Stutts returned the favor a lap later on another restart and led the rest of the way to score the win over track champion Logan Wagner.

Lance Dewease finished third, with Ryan Smith and Haas completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Reeser, Jared Esh, Alan Krimes, A.J. Flick and Dylan Cisney.

Brock Zearfoss was involved in one of the crashes in the 410 sprint feature, but came back to win the United Racing Club 360 sprint event. Zearfoss started 12th and was able to overtake Ryan Smith for the lead on the 22nd of 25 laps. Smith, who had led since the eighth lap, finished second, with Etters’ Brian Carber, the leader of the first seven laps, in third.

The battle for the URC point title turned into a battle for fourth spot in Saturday's race, but ended badly when Chad Layton and Josh Weller tangled on the final turn. Layton was able to cross the finish line in fourth, while Weller flipped. Following Layton were Adam Carberry, Brett Wanner, Austin Bishop. Mike Kiser, Weller (credited for ninth) and Steven Drevicki.

Garrett Bard led all 20 laps to win the PASS 305 sprint feature. Bard held back repeated challenges from national 305 sprint champion Ken Duke Jr. for the win. Nick Sweigart, Jaremi Hanson and Doug Dodson completed the top five.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RESULTS

Price a winner at BAPS: The PASS 305 sprint feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Friday saw Landon Price pick up the win in the 20-lap feature.

Price came from the sixth starting spot to take the lead from midget standout Alex Bright on the 10th lap. Bright finished second, with Devin Adams, Doug Dodson and Nick Sweigart in the top five.

Adam Campbell won Friday’s road warrior feature and Hanover’s Josh Schrum was the winner of the non-winners' legends race.

Saturday, Dan Zechman raced to the limited-late-model win over Jake Moser, Bruce Kane, Joe Lusk and Ben Whitaker.

The street-stock 50 fell to Brian Walls over Kody Sites, Chris Derr, Jasen Geesaman and Ryan Smith.

The Xtreme stock 50 went to Windsor’s Sam Rial, over Donnie Broderick, Etters' Alex Updegraff, Ronnie Buck and Bill Powell.

Jeremy Ott raced to the legends win, with Aaron Updegraff, Zac Smith, York’s Lucas Montogomery and Jorjie Sweger in the top five.

Mitt Chronister was the road warrior winner, Ken Eckert Jr. won the sportsman-modified race and Wes Brown was the classic-car winner.

Strunk victorious at Grandview: Jeff Strunk won the modified portion of Thunder on the Hill at Grandview Speedway.

Strunk’s win came over Mike Gular, Brian Hirthler, Richie Pratt and Rick Laubaugh. Brian Hirthler won the sportsman-modified feature.

Kevin Nagy won the MASS 305 sprint feature over Tim Tanner, Eddie Wagner, Larry McVey and Jon Hoegele.

Schatz, Gravel earn Outlaw wins: Friday at Lakeside, Kansas, Donny Schatz put the Ford engine in World of Outlaws victory lane for the first time in many years.

Schatz’s win came over Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, with Brad Sweet, Brian Brown and Daryn Pittman in the top five. Brent Marks finished ninth and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 21st.

Saturday, David Gravel drove the Jason Johnson Racing car to victory in the Jason Johnson Classic promoted by his car owner, Bobbi Johnson, at the Lake Ozark Speedway in Missouri.

Sheldon Haudenschild, Schuchart, Sweet and Pittman completed the top five. Marks was 10th..

Wolfe triumphs in New York: Lucas Wolfe won the ESS/Patriot 360 sprint feature in Dundee, New York, on Friday evening.

