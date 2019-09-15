Story Highlights Logan Wagner won the Jim Nace Memorial National Open at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The Port Royal Speedway champion earned $20,000 with Saturday night's triumph.

York's Rick Eckert earned $6,000 for winning Saturday's late-model race at Lincoln.

Port Royal Speedway champion Logan Wagner raced to the biggest win of his career on Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Wagner collected $20,000 for winning the Jim Nace Memorial National Open for the 410 sprint cars.

Wagner started from the pole position and led every lap, although second-starter Freddie Rahmer offered numerous challenges during the event.

In the end, Wagner won over Rahmer, with Brian Brown, Kerry Madsen and T.J. Stutts in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Brian Montieth, Danny Dietrich, Lance Dewease and Steve Buckwalter.

It was Wagner's first-ever win at Selinsgrove.

He became the 19th different driver to win the speedway’s crown jewel sprint race. For the past 10 years, the race honored the memory of former five-time sprint champion Jim Nace of Thompsontown.

"We timed fast, won the heat and drew the pole, so if anything happened, it was because I screwed up,” Wagner said after the race.

Garrett Bard won the PASS 305 sprint feature over Zach Newlin, Keith Prutzman, Devin Adams and Ian Cummens.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RESULTS

Montieth wins at Grove: Brian Montieth got his first Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint win of the season on Friday night and assured himself of a starting spot in next Saturday’s Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway.

Montieth’s 25th career Grove win was worth $5,000.

Montieth chased Freddie Rahmer for 14 of the 25 laps, before taking the lead in heavy lapped traffic. Five laps later, while still in traffic and battling for the lead, Montieth narrowly avoided disaster, but Rahmer wasn’t so lucky and tagged the fence, ending his night.

In the end, it was Montieth over Ryan Smith, with Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown and Danny Dietrich in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were T.J. Stutts, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Lucas Wolfe, Steve Buckwalter and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri.

York Haven’s Dave Grube scored his first win of the season in the PASS 305 sprint feature. Dylan Proctor finished second, with Ken Duke, Zach Newlin and Devin Adams in the top five.

Eckert triumphs at Lincoln: York’s Rick Eckert raced to the big win in Saturday night’s late-model feature at Lincoln.

Eckert earned $6,000 for his 25th career Lincoln victory. Eckert had also won the last time the late models visited Lincoln, back in 2013.

Eckert started fourth and watched as Gregg Satterlee and Bryan Bernheisel battled for the early lead, with Satterlee taking the top spot. It was on the 10th of 40 laps that Eckert worked his way by Satterlee after several laps of close racing.

Once in front, Eckert was never headed, although Satterlee never gave up and offered several challenges.

In the end it was Eckert over Satterlee and Bernheisel. Ross Robinson and Gary Stuhler completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dover’s Coleby Frye (who came from the 15th starting spot), Dan Stone, Dover’s Gene Knaub (who started 18th), Matt Cosner and Roy Deese Jr.

All season long, Matt Findley has been chasing Doug Hammaker in Lincoln’s 358 sprint point chase. Saturday’s feature started much the same way, with Hammaker leading Findley from the pole position.

This time, however, Findley was ahead of the game and took the top spot from Hammaker on the 18th of 25 laps to score his first win of the season. Hammaker finished second, with Wyatt Hinkle, Jeff Halligan and York’s C.J. Tracy in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, Kevin Nouse, Cody Fletcher and Hanover drivers Troy Wagaman Jr. and Dylan Norris.

Bill Powell won the Xtreme stock feature over Dover’s Andrew Hogue. Michael Smith, Tim Berkheimer and Jed Latshaw completed the top five.

Dellinger victorious at BAPS: Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger raced to victory in Saturday’s Gary Wolford Memorial Sportsman 100 at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Dellinger collected $4,000 for his win.

Dellinger took the lead on the 26th lap and never looked back. Garrett Williamson finished second, with track point leader Kenny Edkin in third. Luke Deatrick and leading Sportsman 100 winner Frankie Herr completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Ondek, Mike Enders, John Edkin, Steve Fannasy and Jay Fannasy. Wolfrod’s grandson, Tyler Wolford, crossed 11th.

Brian Walls won the street-stock feature over Chad Smith, Will Walls, Dover’s Bud Witmer and Kyle Saylor.

Ex-NASCAR star Schrader wins at Hagerstown: Former NASCAR star Kenny Schrader won the Mid-Atlantic modified feature at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday night.

Other winners were Greg Moore in the late-model sportsmen, Rob Michaels in the pure stocks and Ryan Leister in the hobby stocks.

McClelland leads way at Trailway: Tim McClelland won the 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway on Friday night.

McClelland is the son of the track’s leading 358 sprint and micro-sprint winner Brad McClelland and the grandson of former late-model star Bill McClelland. The win was his first in a 358 sprint car.

Cody Fletcher finished second, with Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Steve Owings and David Holbrook in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Joe Trone Jr., Mark Van Vorst, York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh, Strinestown’s Andrew Hake and Nat Tuckey.

Schuchart takes Outlaws win: Hanover’s Logan Schuchart won Friday’s World of Outlaws event at Stockton, California.

Schuchart won over Donny Schatz, David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild and Ian Madsen. Brent Marks was 16th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 17th.

Saturday at Placerville, California, Gravel was the winner over Brad Sweet, Schuchart, Schatz and Carson Macedo. Marks was 14th and Allen was 21st.

James McFadden won the Thursday and Friday All Star events in Ohio, but it was Aaron Reutzel who picked up Saturday’s big main event.

Josh Weller won Friday’s United Racing Club 360 sprint feature at Georgetown, Delaware. Chad Layton, J.J. Grasso, Austin Bishop and Curt Michael completed the top five.

